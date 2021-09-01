TSLN Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: Aug. 29, 2021

Location: Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Average:

39 Horses – $13,096

There was an excellent selection of ranch and arena prospects lined up for the Black Hills Stock Show Summer Horse Sale. Horses that have proven themselves in the arena, on the ranch, or prospects that have great potential made the line up for the sale.

Spoonful Athena Cat was the top selling horse at the Black Hills Stock Show Summer Horse Sale at $35,500.











Top selling horse on the day was lot 17, Spoonful Athena Cat, 2013 sorrel gelding sired by Athena Puddy Cat x High Brow Cat out of Leneatta’s Pepto x Hes A Peptospoonful a consigned from Schmitt Horse Ranch sold to Gary Ripps, Gentry, AR for $35,500.

Lot 10, Nota Whimpy Kid, 2015 palomino gelding sired by Wimpy Sparkles x Wimplys Little Step out of Who Whiz It x Topsail Whiz from Schmitt Horse Ranch sold to Eris Jones, Rapid City, SD for $26,500.

Lot 42, Im A Streakin Irish, 2018 sorrel gelding sired by Irish Pay x Paddys Irish Whiskey out of A Streak of Fling x Streakin Six from Jaymi Meeks sold to Alyssa Gabrielson, Perham, MN for $26,000.

Lot 21, Sadieskandyman, 2019 buckskin mare sired by The Kandyman x Tres Seis out of Sadies Frosty Drift x Frenchmans Guy from Cheryl Stern sold to Victor Jones, Sundance, WY for $25,500.

Lot 31, BP Smoky Denny, 2014 dun gelding sired by Jay Heart Denny x Doc Roan Away and out of LJ Mr. Doc Frost x Mr. Joes Gold from Poppe Livestock sold to Troy and Kelly Tavegle, Newcastle, WY for $24,000.

Lot 27, LD Miss Irish Twist, 2015 dun mare sired by LK Paddys Irish Pub x Paddys Irish Whiskey out of Docs Hop A Jet x Docs Gray Fri Dee from Jesse and Lanay Dale sold to Dey Obrigewitch, Wibaux, MT for $22,000.