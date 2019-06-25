Black Hills Stock Show Summer Horse Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: June 23, 2019

Location: Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

Top 5 horses – $23,300

Top 10 horses – $14,575

Overall sale – $7,532

Comments

Very nice lineup of horses for the sale. From finished arena horses, top ranch horses and started prospects. There was a horse to meet most any level of rider at the sale.

The top selling horse on the day was Onlyone Cat O Lena, a 2013 sorrel gelding from Paul and Jana Greimsman, Piedmont, S.D. selling to Doug Ginsbach, Evansville, WY for $47,500. This horse is a finished, switch end team roping horse that also works breakaway and has won money in the cutting pen. Out of High Brow Cat and double bred Peppy San Badger.

Selling at $43,000 was lot 25, WR Duelin Smart, a 2011 sorrel gelding sired by Duel Pep x Smart Little Lena. Tough all around family horse, finished in the roping pen, won money in the cutting pen and gentle enough for the entire family. Consigned by Seth Weishaar, Belle Fourche, S.D., purchase by Kenny Leiseth, Arnegard, N.D.

Lot 11, Poco Boonalena, a 2010 black gelding. Stout, flashy nice sized ranch horse sired by Boonalena Bayou x Mr Silver City from Sara Reed, Rozet, Wyoming, sold to Ed Wiesinger, Shadehill, S.D., for $10,000.

Lot 5, Frosty Sunny Drifter, a 2011 brown gelding out of Santa Cruz Drifter x PC Sun Wood consigned by Luke Morast, Halliday, N.D. sold to Pete Knight, Eagle Butte, S.D. for $9,000. All around ranch horse that scores well from the heading box.