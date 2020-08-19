Bladen cowgirl credits horses, rodeo with teaching life lessons

Hastings, Neb. – August 17, 2020 – A Bladen barrel racer will compete at the Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings on August 23.

Hannah Rupprecht will ride her horse Jake around the cloverleaf pattern, in search of the fastest time and a winning check.

Rupprecht grew up in Missouri, the daughter of rodeo competitors, and competed in barrel racing events throughout high school. In college at the University of Missouri, she earned a degree in agriculture education leadership with an emphasis in sales and marketing, graduating in 2012.

She moved to Kearney that year for a job opportunity, and met her husband, Lukas Rupprecht. The two married and moved to the Rupprecht ranch in Webster County.

They added two little cowboys: Rodey, age two, and Ransom, who is thirteen months, to their home, which kept Rupprecht out of competition during the times she was pregnant.

But before the boys were born, and after Ransom came along, she’s found time to compete at regional rodeos and the pros as well. She qualified for the Nebraska State Rodeo Association and the Mid-States Rodeo Association Finals four years ago, before she and Lukas started their family.

This week, she’ll be at the Hastings rodeo on Jake, a horse whose reputation precedes him, she said. “Everybody loves watching Jake run. So many people come up to me and say, he’s so big, he takes your breath away. I think people know my horse better than they know me.”

Jake is exceptional at running barrels but sometimes has a mood swing while he’s being warmed up. “He bucks when I warm him up,” Rupprecht said. “He doesn’t buck me off, but when I make a few circles on him he bucks to be playful. Every great horse has their quirks.”

Rodeoing is part of her life, Rupprecht said, and something she enjoys immensely. “I am who I am professionally, because of horses and rodeo. Beyond winning and doing well, it’s the skillset you learn, being on the road, the tenacity, the grit, the go-for-it type attitude. It gives me a lot of good skills I’ve used in a professional setting with my career.”

This will be Rupprecht’s third time to compete at the Hastings pro rodeo.

This year is the 29th annual Oregon Trail Rodeo. It is held August 21-23 at the Adams County Fairgrounds, starting at 7 pm on August 21-22 and at 5 pm on August 23.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online to eliminate the need to social distance in line. Tickets range from $10-$20 an are available online at http://www.adamscountyfairgrounds.com, at the fair office, and at the gate.

For more information, visit the website or call the fair office at 402.462.3247.

–Oregon Trail Rodeo