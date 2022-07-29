Bland takes top honors at Days of ‘76 steer ropoing

Probably one of the most coveted regular season steer ropings, the 100th Days of 76 in Deadwood, gave John Bland a timely victory on Sunday July 24. John of Turkey, Texas, edged Oklahoman Mike Chase by a bit over two-seconds in the 3-head match.

It was his first victory at Deadwood and the $4,300 he won will move him from 16th place in the world standings to a position inside the top-15 for a slot in the National Finals Steer Roping in Mulvane, KS in November.

Bland was the picture of consistency on Sunday. He placed in each of the first two rounds with 11.7 both times. He had a 12.5 second run in the 3rd go to move him to the top of the list and withstood both Cole Patterson and Tony Reina to ride away with the win.

There were 80 ropers entered in this, the 26th year of steer roping at the “Days” including 40 of the top 50 in the world standings.

Texan Landon McClaugherty had the fast time in winning round 3 in 9.9 seconds. The record for a single run in Deadwood was set in 2003 when “the Legend” Guy Allen posted a 7.9 which at the time tied the world record. Bland’s 3-head time of 35.9 was short of the Deadwood record of 29.2 set by Guy Allen in an epic 1/10th of a second win in 2000.

Besides John Bland in the average was 2-Mike Chase 3-Tony Reina 4-Trey Wallace 5-Reo Lohse 6-Thomas Smith 7-Rocky Patterson 8/8 (tie) Dalton Walker/Taylor Santos.

In the senior roping, the Legacy event for those 50 and older, Trey Wallace of George West, TX was first, Ora Taton, Rapid City, SD finished 2nd, Todd Eberle, Broken Bow Nebraska was 3rd and Miles Williams of Gillette, Wyoming was 4th.

The Days of 76 arena will host three more days of steer roping August 20-22. On Saturday of that weekend, the Badlands Circuit Finals will be held starting at noon with the top 15 from North and South Dakota. Then Sunday and Monday August 21-22 will be two days of “stand alone” ropings again calling in the top Steer Ropers in the PRCA to fight for a spot at the Finals in Kansas in November. The season will conclude for contestants with events at Amarillo and Stephenville, TX on September 20-21.