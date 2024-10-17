Blezek Awards Aim to Keep Agricultural Education Teachers in Nebraska

LINCOLN, NEB.– The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awarded 20 teachers with funds in support of agricultural education and FFA programs in Nebraska.

“The Dr. Allen G. and Kay L. Blezek Teacher Retention Award is an investment in the future of Nebraska agriculture,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “We are very proud to support these teachers as they get established in their classrooms and communities. The return on investment is clear as the number of schools that offer agricultural education and FFA grows, and alumni go on to contribute to Nebraska’s number one industry.”

Recipients are all agricultural education teachers in their first through fifth year of teaching. Teachers are eligible for increasing awards over time. As the teachers’ impact grows in the classroom, in their FFA chapters, and in their communities each year, the award recognizes their service and supports their efforts. A longtime program of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, the award was renamed in recognition of an estate gift from Dr. Allen Blezek. Dr. Blezek was an agricultural education teacher, the first director of the Nebraska LEAD program, and a founding member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation board of directors.

The 20 recipients of the scholarships are Nickolas Birdsley, Sarpy County; Danie Brandl, Platte County; Kaydie Brandl, Platte County; Kiley Codner, Hall County; Amanda Hafer, Madison County; Hunter Hill, Franklin County; Toriann Holly, Jefferson County; Cara Holtorf, Saline County; Karlee Johnson, Wayne County; Hallett Moomey, Buffalo County; Katie Nolles, Holt County; Jocelyn Pohl, Morrill County; Christy Schuler, Lancaster County; Kelsey Schulte, Nance County; Miranda Segner, Seward County; Kelsey Steinkraus, Chase County; Alex Stocker, Merrick County; Aurora Urwiler, Cedar County; and Payden Woodruff, Hall County.

The mission of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is to engage youth, educators, and the general public to promote an understanding of the vital importance of agriculture in the lives of all Nebraskans. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more information about the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, visit http://www.nefbfoundation.org .

–Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation