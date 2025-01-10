BLM affirms analysis of June 2022 oil and gas lease sale in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, WYO. – Today the Bureau of Land Management issued a decision and Finding of No Significant Impact resulting from the court-ordered additional analysis of 81 parcels sold during the June 2022 oil and gas lease sale in Wyoming. With this decision, the BLM can now proceed with issuing the leases.

A 30-day public comment period for the environmental assessment concluded in December 2024. The decision affirming the sale and other planning documents are available at the BLM National NEPA Register .

-BLM