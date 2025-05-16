BLM and Wyoming Honor Farm place 45 gentled animals

RIVERTON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Corrections Wyoming Honor Farm and the Bureau of Land Management placed 45 gentled wild horses and burros that were available for adoption into new homes last Saturday. Over 350 people attended the adoption from throughout Wyoming and other states. Repeat and new adopters attended the event.

A brand-new trail course was built and showcased for the first time at this event. The course demonstrated the horses and burros abilities from their incredible training at the Wyoming Honor Farm.

The high bid of the adoption was $6,500 for saddle-trained Susan, a 4-year-old mare from the Adobe Town Herd Management Area. The average price for a riding horse was $3,300. Animals offered included saddle, halter, and pack horses plus burros that were halter, pack, cart and riding trained.

Two adoptions are held at the Honor Farm each year—the next one is scheduled for September 12-13, 2025. Working together over the past 37 years, the Honor Farm and the BLM have placed more than 4,500 animals removed from overpopulated herds into good, private homes.

There’s still time to adopt this summer and fall! Please visit Wild Horse & Burro Events , blm.gov/whb/events , or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov for more information.

BLM | Courtesy photo BLM-WY-2025HonorFarm

–BLM