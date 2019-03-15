BLM announces wild horse adoption incentive

Today the BLM is proud to announce the new Adoption Incentive Program! Now you can earn up to $1,000 by adopting an eligible untrained wild horse or burro from the BLM. Starting March 12, all untrained wild horses and burros up for adoption will be eligible for an incentive of up to $1,000 ($500 within 60 days of adoption and $500 at time of title eligibility). A $25 adoption fee is required.

The BLM is currently faced with an overpopulation of wild horses and burros that is threatening the health of our wild herds and the public rangelands on which they roam. At the same time, the BLM continues to care for approximately 50,000 unadopted and unsold animals every year, at considerable cost to taxpayers. Last year, more than 4,600 wild horses and burros were placed into private care – 12% more than FY2017, 54% more than FY2012 – though population growth continues to outpace private care. By offering a financial incentive for adoption, the BLM can reduce costs to taxpayers and find more good homes for animals under our care.

All facility and animal welfare requirements still apply. Find more information: blm.gov/adoption-incentive

Image text: Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Incentive Program. $500 within 60 days of the adoption date + $500 within 60 days of the title date = $1,000. Untrained animals only. Additional restrictions apply. Learn more at blm.gov/adoption-incentive.

–BLM Wild Horse and Burro program