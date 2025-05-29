BLM approves Rock Springs wild horse gather and permanent removal plan 

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management has approved the gather and permanent removal of nearly 3,000 excess wild horses in southwest Wyoming. The removals follow the May 8, 2023 land use planning decision to help protect land health and resolve management conflicts in the area.

This gather is the first to address the permanent removal of all wild horses from herd areas that were previously designated as herd management areas in the Great Divide Basin, Salt Wells Creek, and a portion of the Adobe Town area.

Due to the size and complexity of the designated areas, gather operations may take place over multiple years to ensure all wild horses are removed from this area. Proposed removal operations are planned to begin on July 15, 2025, with the goal of eventually fully removing all wild horses.

All removed horses will be transported to BLM holding facilities. Upon arrival at the facility, they will be prepared for the agency’s wild horse Adoption & Sales programs. Wild horses that do not meet adoption age or temperament criteria may be shipped to public off-range pastures .

BLM staff and contractors will use the best available science and handling practices for wild horses while meeting overall gather goals and objectives in accordance with the Comprehensive Animal Welfare Program .

Additional information, including the decision record and finding of no significant impact, are available online at the BLM National NEPA Register . For more information, please contact BLM Rock Springs Field Manager Kimberlee Foster at kfoster@blm.gov or 307-352-0201.

–BLM