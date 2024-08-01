BLM extends comment period for proposed carbon dioxide sequestration project in Wyoming  

KEMMERER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management is extending the public comment period on a draft environmental assessment that considers a right of way for the Southwest Wyoming CO2 Sequestration Project proposed by Moxa Carbon Storage, LLC. The comment period will now end on Aug. 30.

If approved, the project would store carbon dioxide permanently in nearly 605,100 acres of sub-surface federal pore space beneath Lincoln, Sweetwater, and Uinta counties.

Carbon sequestration is the process of injecting carbon dioxide—the most common greenhouse gas—deep underground, permanently preventing it from entering the atmosphere and contributing to the climate crisis. BLM reviews proposals for the geologic sequestration of carbon dioxide, one of many potential solutions to help combat atmospheric carbon pollution on public lands, following policy issued in June 2022.

No BLM-administered surface area would be disturbed for this project. Moxa Carbon is working with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality on required permits for class VI wells used for geologic sequestration of carbon dioxide . If granted, the permits would allow Moxa Carbon to construct and operate carbon dioxide injection wells on non-federal lands, with the carbon dioxide itself being stored in federally-owned pore space underground.

Additional information, a map of the project area, and instructions on how to comment are available at the BLM National NEPA Register .

Comments may also be delivered to: BLM Rock Springs Field Office, Attn: Maura Bradshaw, 280 US Highway 191, Rock Spring, WY 82901.

–BLM