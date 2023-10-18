BLM extends Mont. sequestration project comment period 30 days 

MILES CITY, Mont. — The Bureau of Land Management is extending the public scoping period by 30 days for an overall 60-day comment period for the Denbury Carbon Solutions, LLC Snowy River Carbon Dioxide Sequestration Project in Carter County.

The new scoping period will end November 27, 2023.

Documents, maps and a venue for submitting comments are available on the BLM e-Planning project website: https://eplanning.blm.gov . Search using the NEPA number: DOI-BLM-MT-C020-2023-0070-EA.

“We want to ensure everyone who would like to, has the opportunity to provide their comments on this project application,” said Eric Lepisto, Miles City Field Manager. “This is part of the process; to solicit public input on issues, impacts, and potential alternatives the BLM needs to inform the environmental analysis, on this proposal.”

The project would include construction and maintenance of roads, well pads, pipelines, pump stations, an electric powerline, and operation of underground injection control Class 6 wells under the jurisdiction of Environmental Protection Agency Region 8 .

The BLM issued a policy update in June 2022 allowing for the geologic sequestration of carbon dioxide on public lands, one of many efforts to help combat atmospheric carbon pollution.

For more information, contact Irma Nansel, Planning & Environmental Coordinator at inansel@blm.gov or 406-233-3653.

–BLM