BLM issues record of decision on West Antelope III coal lease application in Powder River Basin

BUFFALO, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has prepared a Record of Decision (ROD) for the West Antelope III coal Lease by Application (LBA) submitted by Navajo Transitional Energy Company. The application is for certain coal resources located within the Powder River Basin region that are recoverable through surface mining methods. The ROD and supporting documents are available for public review on the eplanning website – https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2039704/510 .

The lease sale associated with this decision will offer approximately 3,508 acres of federal coal reserves for competitive lease by sealed bid on Oct. 8, 2025. The event will take place in person October 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST) on the first floor in the main conference room of the BLM Wyoming State Office, located at 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009. Only qualified bidders may participate, and the highest cash bid that meets or exceeds fair market value will be accepted.

The lands associated with this lease are in Campbell and Converse Counties, Wyoming, approximately 15 miles south of Wright. The total area within the West Antelope III LBA is adjacent to the existing West Antelope Mine and contains approximately 441 million tons of in-place coal (365 million recoverable/mineable tons). The recoverable coal volume and duration of leased reserves is driven by economics and subject to change.

Detailed bidding instructions and terms are available in the Detailed Statement of Lease Sale, available at the BLM Wyoming State Office and online via the BLM National NEPA Register .

This coal leasing effort directly supports the Trump administration’s goals of reinvigorating the American coal industry , reducing reliance on foreign energy , and creating good-paying jobs in rural communities. It also aligns with Secretary Burgum’s vision of unleashing domestic energy production while streamlining federal processes and ensuring long-term economic growth.

For more information, please contact the BLM Wyoming Public Affairs Office at BLM_WY_912@blm.gov .

–BLM