BLM Missouri Basin RAC meeting in Billings May 16

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Bureau of Land Management Missouri Basin Resource Advisory Council will meet May 16, in Billings for their regular business meeting.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the DoubleTree Inn, 27 N. 27th Street, and begin at 8 a.m.

The public comment period is 11 a.m. to noon. Interested persons may make oral presentations or file written statements for the council to consider. Depending on the number of persons wishing to comment and time available, the time for individual oral comments may be limited.

The agenda includes the election of council leadership positions, BLM manager briefings, district and field office updates, RAC member briefings to the BLM and other topics the council may raise. During the latter portion of the meeting, RAC members will tour Pompeys Pillar National Monument to view the stabilization work intended to enhance public safety and preservation of the historic site.

A virtual option to attend the meeting is available for the public. Advance registration is required by emailing Mark Jacobsen at mjacobse@blm.gov for confirmation and additional details, prior to May 14.

The purpose of the RAC is to advise the Secretary of the Interior, through the BLM, on a variety of issues associated with public land management. For more information contact RAC Coordinators Mark Jacobsen (mjacobse@blm.gov ) or Gina Baltrusch (rbaltrusch@blm.gov ).

–BLM