BLM Missouri Basin Resource Advisory Council meeting set for Miles City on Sept. 18, 19 

MILES CITY, Mont.– The Bureau of Land Management Missouri Basin Resource Advisory Council will meet Sept. 18 and 19 for their regular business meeting.



The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the BLM office located at 111 Garryowen Road in Miles City. Start times are 10 a.m. on Sept. 18 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 19.



To accommodate broader participation, the meetings will provide both in-person and virtual attendance options. Individuals that prefer to participate virtually must contact a resource advisory council coordinator by Sept. 14 to request virtual meeting links.

Public comment periods will be held near the close of each meeting day at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 and at 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 19. Interested persons may make oral presentations or file written statements for the council to consider. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment and time available, the time for individual oral comments may be limited.



The agenda will include BLM manager updates, North Dakota Field Office Resource Management Plan Resource Advisory Council sub-committee briefing to the BLM and other topics the council may raise. Agenda details are available at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/montana-dakotas/missouri-basin-rac .

The purpose of the resource advisory committee is to advise the Secretary of the Interior, through the BLM, on a variety of issues associated with public land management. For more information contact BLM Resource Advisory Committee Coordinator Mark Jacobsen at mjacobse@blm.gov or Gina Baltrusch at rbaltrusch@blm.gov .

–BLM