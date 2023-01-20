BLM North Dakota RMP/EIS public comment period starts 

(DICKINSON, N.D.) – If you have ever wanted to give your input on how the Bureau of Land Management administers North Dakota public land, now is your chance.

The North Dakota Draft Resource Management Plan and its associated Draft Environmental Impact Statement is available for public comment for a 90-day period ending April 20, 2023.

This Draft RMP/Draft EIS will address management of approximately 58,500 acres of BLM-administered surface and 4.1 million acres of federal mineral estate in North Dakota for the next 20 to 30 years. Key issues raised during scoping included: mineral and energy resources, wildlife, recreation, water resources, air and climate.

The drafts and additional documents associated with this project, as well as a venue to submit comments are available on the ePlanning webpage: https://eplanning.blm.gov . Search using the NEPA number: DOI-BLM-MT-C030-2020-0085-RMP-EIS.

Written comments related to the Draft RMP/EIS may also be submitted by mail to: North Dakota Field Office, Attention: North Dakota RMP/EIS, 99 23rd Ave. West, Suite A, Dickinson, ND 58601.

The BLM will hold public meetings (in-person and/or virtual) to exchange information and collect comments. When these meetings are planned, details will be listed on the ePlanning page and announced by news release.

For more information on the draft RMP/draft EIS contact Project Leader Kristine Braun at (701)227-7725 or by email: blm_mt_north_dakota_rmp@blm.gov .

