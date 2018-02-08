BLM opens public scoping for September 11, 2018 lease sale

(Miles City, Mont.) – In continuing efforts to promote America's energy independence, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has opened a 15 day public scoping period for nominated oil and gas lease parcels located within North and South Dakota. The parcels nominated are in Bowman and Divide counties in North Dakota, and Fall River and Harding counties in South Dakota. The 15-day period will end on February 20, 2018.

This public scoping process is intended to solicit input on issues, impacts and potential alternatives that the BLM will address in an upcoming NEPA document. This is only the first of several opportunities for the public to comment on this Oil and Gas Lease Sale.

Please refer to the BLM e-Planning website for updated information on the sale and associated documents or to submit electronic comments, go to https://go.usa.gov/xnAFb for North Dakota or

https://go.usa.gov/xnAFD, for South Dakota.

If you prefer to submit hard copy comments you can mail or hand-delivery during regular business hours (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) to:

Mail: North Dakota Field Office

Recommended Stories For You

Attention: Kristine Braun

99 23rd Ave West, Suite A

Dickinson, ND 58601

South Dakota Field Office

Attention: Chip Kimball

309 Bonanza Street

Belle Fourche, SD 57717

Those who provide comments are advised that before including their address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information, they should be aware that the entire comment – including the personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting can ask in their comments to withhold personal identifying information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.

For more information, contact the BLM North Dakota Field Office at (701) 227-7700 or the BLM South Dakota Field Office at (605) 892-7000

–BLM