BLM Releases Long Awaited Sage Grouse Plan 

The BLM has released the draft environmental impact statement and plan amendments for sage grouse conservation and management. The BLM manages the largest single share of sage-grouse habitat in the United States—nearly 67 million acres of 145 million acres across 7 western states. The BLM is pursuing alternative 5 for its preferred alternative. We think the BLM is on the right track as this is a well balanced alternative that incorporates valuable information from the western states. As we dig into the plan in more detail, we will have more substantial comments to share with you. For now, we encourage producers and landowners across the West to attend the public meetings. The BLM is holding eleven 11 in-person open-house and two 2 virtual public meetings to provide information on the BLM’s current greater sage-grouse planning effort. All these meetings will include a presentation on the planning effort and opportunities for questions about the planning effort and the Draft RMPA/Draft EIS. The meetings are schedule in the following locations: Tuesday, April 9 – Virtual meeting Thursday, April 11 – Billings (MT) Tuesday, April 16 – Reno (NV) Wednesday, April 17 – Craig (CO) and Lakeview (OR) Thursday, April 18 – Cheyenne (WY), Boise (ID), and Ontario (OR) Monday, April 22 – Rock Springs (WY) Tuesday, April 23 – Worland (WY) and Salt Lake City (UT) Wednesday, April 24 – Casper (WY) Thursday, April 25 – Virtual meeting **Additional details on the times and locations/venues for these meetings will be provided on this site . We will also send more information as it becomes available from the BLM. The comment period will end on June 13, 2024. More information on how to comment on this draft will be posted at: https://www.blm.gov/programs/fish-and-wildlife/sage-grouse . A final environmental impact statement is expected this fall, followed by Record of Decision in each state. – Western Landowners Alliance