BLM releases proposed management plan for Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range

BILLINGS, Mont.– The Bureau of Land Management today issued a new proposed plan for managing wild horses within the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range in Montana and Wyoming. The proposed land use plan amendment would update BLM’s management of wild horses and critical public land habitat across roughly 40,000 acres of lands collaboratively managed by the BLM, National Park Service , and U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service .

The proposed amendment aims to enhance management strategies that ensure the health of the wild horse population while balancing ecological and resource demands to meet Rangeland Health standards. The amendment would update the Joint Herd Management Area Plan, lower the Appropriate Management Level for the area from 150 to 120 horses, and establish a multi-year gather plan, including fertility control measures, to achieve a natural ecological balance.

Members of the public may file a protest on the proposed plan. Information on filing a protest, including information on which protest are valid, can be found on the BLM “Filing a Plan Protest” webpage . Protests may be submitted through the BLM National NEPA Register (preferred) or mailed to: BLM Director, Attention: Protest Coordinator (HQ210), Denver Federal Center, Building 40 (Door W-4), Lakewood, CO 80215. The protest period closes Dec. 16, 2024.

Please visit the BLM National NEPA Register for more information and to review the proposed plan.

–BLM