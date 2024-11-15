BLM releases proposed management plan for Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range

(BILLINGS, Mont.) – The Bureau of Land Management has issued a proposed plan for managing wild horses on the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range in Montana and Wyoming.

The proposed land use plan amendment would update the BLM’s management of wild horses on the Pryor Mountain Range and enhance strategies that ensure the health of the herd by maintaining genetic diversity.

Please visit https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/1502632/510 for more information and to review the proposed plan. The protest period closes Dec. 16, 2024.

Members of the public may file a protest on the proposed plan. Information on filing a protest, including information on which protest are valid, can be found on the BLM “Filing a Plan Protest” webpage: https://www.blm.gov/programs/planning-and-nepa/public-participation/filing-a-plan-protest .

Protests may be submitted through the BLM National NEPA Register ePlanning site (preferred) or they can be mailed to: BLM Director, Attention: Protest Coordinator (HQ210), Denver Federal Center, Building 40 (Door W-4), Lakewood, CO 80215.

