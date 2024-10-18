BLM seeks nominations for Public Lands Rule Advisory Committee

Advice and recommendations will support engagement, outreach, and partnership

WASHINGTON —The Bureau of Land Management is seeking nominations for a new Federal advisory committee that will help inform how the Bureau implements the Public Lands Rule . The Committee will advise on outreach and engagement, best management practices, and the development and refinement of agency guidance to support implementation of the Rule across the country.

The Public Lands Rule provides the BLM with new tools and guidance to inform the balanced management of our natural resources. The Committee will allow the Bureau of Land Management to continue working with the public and a full range of experts to support successful implementation of the Rule, protecting our best and healthiest lands and waters, restoring those that need it, and making informed management and development decisions based on the best available science and data, including Indigenous Knowledge.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland recently signed the charter establishing the Committee and is seeking 15 members to serve two-year terms. The Committee will consist of:

two representatives of Tribal governments;

two representatives of State governments;

one representative of local governments;

two representatives of the public at large;

at least one representative of the science community, including archaeological or historical interests;

at least two representatives of non-governmental organizations specializing in environmental, conservation, or watershed interests; recreation interests; or hunting and fishing interests;

at least one representative of energy or mineral development;

at least one representative of Federal grazing permit holders or other permittees; and

at least one representative of commercial recreation activities.

Additionally, the Secretary will appoint 15 alternates to deliberate and vote on Committee matters in the absence of the primary representative.

The 30-day nomination period is open until November 18, 2024. Nominations should include a resume providing an adequate description of the nominee’s qualifications, including information that would enable the Department of the Interior to make informed decisions to meet the membership requirements of the Committee, as well as appropriate contact information.

Nominees are strongly encouraged to include supporting letters from employers, associations, professional organizations, or other organizations that indicate support by those interest groups or communities they are representing.

Completed nomination packages or questions about the Committee should be emailed to BLM_PLR_IAC@blm.gov .

For more information about the nomination process, please contact Carrie Richardson, National Advisory Committee Coordinator, Bureau of Land Management, 1849 C Street NW, Washington, DC 20240; phone: (202) 742-0625, email: crichardson@blm.gov .

–BLM