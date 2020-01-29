BLM seeks nominations to Resource Advisory Council

Bureau seeks broad spectrum of nominees to help improve public land management nationwide

(BILLINGS, Mont.) – Have you wanted to become more involved with your public lands? Have you wanted to help the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) mission of sustaining the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations? You can!

The BLM Montana-Dakotas seeks public nominations for four Resource Advisory Councils (RACs). These citizen-based committees assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.

“This is a great opportunity for us in BLM leadership positions to collaborate face-to-face with people who are passionate about the public lands we manage,” said Montana/Dakotas State Director John Mehlhoff.

The BLM maintains chartered advisory councils as a means of gaining expert advice, ideas, and diverse opinions on issues including land use planning, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues, and wild horse and burro herd management issues. The councils support the Bureau’s commitment to building a shared conservation stewardship legacy in the communities it serves.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on a RAC. Nominees, who must be residents of the state or states where the RAC has jurisdiction, will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference must accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

Each of the four RACs consists of 10 to 15 members from diverse interests in local communities and currently

has a variety of open positions.

As published in a notice in the Federal Register, the BLM will consider nominations until February 24, 2020. For more information, please contact the following individuals or visit the website here- http://ow.ly/74pt50y47pE

Mark Jacobsen for the Eastern RAC and Dakotas RAC at 406-233-2831 or mjacobse@blm.gov.

David Abrams for the Western RAC at 406-533-7617 or dabrams@blm.gov.

Mark Albers for the North Central RAC at 406-791-7700 or malbers@blm.gov.

–BLM