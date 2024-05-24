BLM seeks public comment for September 2024 oil and gas lease sale in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, WYO. – The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office today opened a 30-day public comment period to receive public input on 4 oil and gas parcels totaling 159 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale in Wyoming. The comment period ends June 21, 2024.

The BLM completed scoping on these parcels in February 2024 and is now seeking public comment on the parcels, potential deferrals, and the related environmental analysis. BLM will use input from the public to help complete its review of each parcel and determine if leasing of these parcels conforms with all applicable laws, policies, and land use plans.

The parcels the BLM is analyzing, as well as maps and instructions on how to comment are available on the BLM’s ePlanning website at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2030553/510 .

As authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, BLM will apply a 16.67 percent royalty rate for any new leases from this sale. More information about the Act is available on BLM’s online fact sheet .

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop Federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis and coordinates with State partners and stakeholders.

All parcels leased as part of an oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM lease sales is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System .

–BLM