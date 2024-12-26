BLM South Dakota Invites Public Input on Recreation Business Plan

(BELLE FOURCHE, S.D.) – The BLM is inviting public input on the South Dakota Field Office draft updated recreation business plan, which includes proposed fee changes.

The draft plan update proposes fee increases at the Alkali Creek Campground and the Alkali Creek Horse Camp recreation sites on Fort Meade. Special Recreation Permit fees for competitive events will not change.

The current fees were established in 2005 when the campgrounds started collecting expanded amenities fees and have not increased in over 24 years. The plan establishing campground fees was last updated in 2013 and expenses to maintain these grounds have increased significantly since then.

More information on the fee structure and a venue for submitting comments is available at the ePlanning page dedicated to this project: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2035730/510 .

The NEPA number assigned to this project is DOI-BLM-MT-C040-2025-0001-DNA.

This initiative is part of the BLM’s authority granted by the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) of 2004, which allows the agency to charge fees at qualifying recreation sites.

By implementing fees, the BLM would ensure that the site’s resources and infrastructure are adequately supported, allowing for a better recreational experience. The plan emphasizes the idea that those who use the site would contribute to its upkeep, sharing in the costs required for ongoing management and improvement. Visitor amenities require frequent maintenance, potable water testing, garbage collection, on-site campground hosts and seasonal employees to conduct the work.

Contact the South Dakota Field Office for more information at: (605) 892-7000.