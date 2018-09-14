BLM will conduct a burn on Fort Meade Rec Area

(BELLE FOURCHE, S.D.) — The Bureau of Land Management plans to conduct a 150-acre prescribed burn on the Fort Meade Recreation Area near Sturgis starting in October.

Burning will only take place when weather conditions are conducive to safe operations. It may take multiple days to complete the project. The BLM will contact local authorities prior to any burning taking place.

This prescribed burn is planned for areas near the old VA Cemetery and east of the Alkali Creek Campground. Smoke will likely be visible from Interstate 90, State Highway 34, State Highway 79 and the city of Sturgis and will be monitored to minimize impacts to sensitive areas.

Burn objectives are to reduce hazardous fuels accumulations, rejuvenate native plant species and improve forage quality. Reducing plant litter and decadent grass will also lower the likelihood –or intensity– of future wildfires in this area.

For additional information call the South Dakota Field Office at 605-892-7000.

–BLM