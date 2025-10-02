BLM to review resource management plan in western Wyoming

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management is set to propose an amendment to the 2024 Rock Springs Resource Management Plan and prepare an associated environmental assessment to review special management designations and evaluate mineral development opportunities across approximately 1.3 million acres of BLM-administered land in Fremont, Sublette, and Sweetwater counties.

The amendment responds to Executive Order 14154 and Secretarial Order 3418, both titled “Unleashing American Energy,” which direct federal agencies to reassess policies that may unnecessarily restrict access to domestic energy and mineral resources. The BLM determined that existing mineral restrictions and special management designations within the Rock Springs Field Office require reevaluation under these orders.

“This amendment is about striking a better balance,” said BLM Wyoming Acting State Director Kris Kirby. “We are initiating a transparent public process to assess how we can support multiple-use management, meet current energy demands, and honor the unique ecological, cultural and recreational values of that make these lands unique.”

The planning area contains twelve Areas of Critical Environmental Concern , five Special Recreation Management Areas, a National Historic Trails corridor, and thirteen Wilderness Study Areas . The BLM will reexamine these designations to determine whether special management is still warranted and where development may be appropriate. The amendment will also consider advances in technology, evolving industry interest, and updated mineral potential data.

The public scoping period begins today and will close in 30-days or 15-days after an in-person public meeting. While the agency is accepting public comments, BLM is unable to address those comments until the lapse in appropriations ends. The BLM encourages participation from local communities, Tribes, industry, and stakeholders throughout the process. Public comments will help identify relevant issues and inform the development of alternatives in the environmental assessment. The BLM is also accepting nominations for new Areas of Critical Environmental Concern.

This landscape is of significant natural, cultural, and economic importance. The BLM is committed to considering a full range of public input while meeting its mission to manage public lands for the benefit of current and future generations.

Additional information is available at the BLM National NEPA Register , where comments may be submitted through the “Participate Now” option. For more information, please contact BLM Rock Springs Field Manager Kimberlee Foster at kfoster@blm.gov or 307-352-0201.

–BLM