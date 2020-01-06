BLM to start Travel Management Planning process

(BELLE FOURCHE, S.D.) – If you would like to have input into the travel management plan for the Center of the Nation Travel Management Area, you will get your chance beginning on Jan. 14 as the BLM South Dakota Field Office gathers scoping comments on the upcoming planning project that includes BLM lands in Butte and Harding counties.

Two public scoping meetings are planned where the public can visit with BLM specialists and participate in the discussion about the future of travel and recreational opportunities within this travel management area.

Meetings have been set for Jan. 14 at the Harding County Memorial REC Center at 204 Hodge Street in Buffalo and Jan. 15 at the Belle Fourche Community Hall at 512 6th Avenue. Both meetings will run 3 to 6 pm.

You don’t have to be at these meetings to submit your input. Written comments can be mailed to the South Dakota Field Office at 309 Bonanza Street, Belle Fourche, SD 57717 or emailed to: blm_mt_south_dakota_fo@blm.gov.

More information, relevant documents and a venue for submitting comments are available on the BLM e-planning website (https://eplanning.blm.gov). Go to: https://bit.ly/2O6UPP4 .

Comments must be received by Feb. 18, 2020 in order to be considered. For more information contact Recreation Planner Ryan Larson at 605-892-7000.

–BLM