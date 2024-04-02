Blockchain shifting to communicate beyond traceability — promoting the value of feeder cattle on the basis of growth and efficiency

You’re standing at an auction, and you have around 30 seconds to make a purchasing decision when cattle come into the ring. What if you could understand more than just color, sex and some breeding traits? What if you could see a standardized score on the screen, similar to a credit score?

“Most people know what a good credit score is,” said Gregg Barfield, CEO of BlockTrust Network. “In a world full of split-second decisions, providing buyers with an easily understandable score, akin to a credit score, could revolutionize the way purchases are made, offering a standardized metric that empowers buyers to make informed decisions amidst the chaos of the auction ring.”

This is a future that has the potential to become industry standard, not only derived from blockchain-powered solutions but through growing innovations and industry collaborations.

If this is the future, how is blockchain applicable now?

Blockchain technology, which essentially is an advanced database that allows transparent information sharing within a busy network, isn’t new to the beef industry.

To date, most conversations, collaborations and applications of blockchain have centered around the benefits of traceability. Understandably so since one ongoing challenge in the beef cattle industry has been the lack of transparency throughout the supply chain. One of the earliest adopters of blockchain in the beef cattle industry was Walmart, which piloted a blockchain-based system for tracking and tracing beef products in 2016. By 2019, Walmart, in collaboration with IBM , completed two blockchain pilot projects, demonstrating the technology’s ability to trace the journey of beef products from farm to store shelves with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency. Now, a new collaboration recently forged between Vytelle and BlockTrust Network is bringing other blockchain benefits and applications into the discussion.

While traceability remains a critical aspect of blockchain-powered solutions, Barfield emphasized a shift towards leveraging blockchain for communication and data dissemination. Shifting towards communicating key performance metrics to aid purchasing decisions.

“Years of meticulous research unveiled a gap,” Barfield said. “Many cow-calf producers weren’t reaching their optimal buying audience, often leading to suboptimal pricing and mismatches between feeder cattle and suitable feedlots.”

Findings revealed that feeders frequently pay equivalent rates for both superior and subpar cattle.

“Although there have been increasing numbers of cattle sold at video auctions and directly off the ranch, the majority of cattle in the U.S. are still sold in the auction barn,” Barfield said. “Due to the rapid pace of the sale and the lack of infrastructure, it is impossible to communicate important quality metrics, including genetics, health and feed efficiency about the cattle to potential buyers. Cattle buyers are very good at what they do, but it is impossible to know everything about what’s on the inside of the animal by observation alone.”

Additional research has revealed similar challenges impacting buying decisions within the industry. From October 2021 through February 2022, the Red Angus Association of America surveyed cattle feeders and other beef industry participants and found that hide color alone was a major factor in purchasing decisions. This study brought up the hypothetical point: what if the automobile industry suddenly decided white cars had a great appeal but quit considering engine size and fuel economy or differences in transmissions? Ultimately, there would be more white cars on the road and less emphasis on value attributes. When superficial characteristics, such as hide color are emphasized in decisions, this can serve as a barrier to progress.

“Genetic progress is a key driver to bringing more efficiency to the supply chain,” said Vytelle VP Business Strategy and Development Lisa Rumsfeld. “Cattle have not been able to make progress like poultry and swine due to many factors, including lack of labor to adopt tools and technologies, lack of reliable data and the lack of predictable data to use to inform breeding decisions to drive progress. The fragmented nature of the industry creates challenges around transparency along with the lack of tools to connect the chain plus a lack of financial incentives.”

Barfield added, “There is very good software available for cattle producers of all sizes to use, but there is no common platform available to share the data with the entire supply chain and there is no standardization of data points, which means that the same data is called different things by different people.”

Blockchain network to communicate feeder calf values, even for smaller producers

Through a blockchain network, key performance indicators are now also being communicated to potential buyers and important quality outcomes (carcass data) are shared back to the producer.

In the new collaboration between Vytelle and BlockTrust Network, for example, Vytelle is developing tools to characterize differences in feed efficiency among groups of feeder cattle via the Blocktrust Network’s permissioned blockchain. This information provides buyers with unique insights into the value of cattle, shining a spotlight on the premium value of calves sired by bulls from breeding programs that are driving genetic improvement in feed efficiency, a critical driver of profitability and sustainability in cattle feeding.

“We feel that the future of the industry is genetics, feed efficiency, and health,” Barfield said. “From the beginning, BlockTrust has provided health data points to cattle buyers, including vaccinations, nutrition and health history. The Vytelle partnership provides a very important genetics and feed efficiency component. Most exciting is the ability to start with the seedstock cattle and transmit the genetic data of the progeny across the entire beef supply chain as well as a future scorecard that will be developed by Vytelle which will help buyers evaluate cattle.”

“Bringing a level of verified and validated information at the individual level based on standardized data back by sire verification and individual identification on feeder cattle for efficiency is a first,” Rumsfeld said. “This creates a push-pull effect in the market, creating more market channels built around the work progressive breeders are doing to develop efficient bulls and replacement heifers.”

There will be the opportunity to classify cattle individually based on their genetics and performance through harvest which will unlock markets and value for smaller producers to participate in quality-driven sustainable supply chains.

“The vast majority of cattle in the U.S. reside in herds of 30-50 head of cattle,” Barfield said. “Smaller producers typically do not have access to the growing number of supply chains because they do not have the resources to assimilate large enough groups and provide the data necessary to satisfy the requirements of the larger retail beef systems.”

With a focus on improving feed efficiency, we’ll see blockchain benefits expand more.

Improving the feed efficiency of a herd can mean big savings for producers with feed costs representing on average 70% of the production costs. Measuring and selecting for feed efficiency is a proven, independent, heritable trait that will impact profitability. Furthermore, there is a high correlation between dry matter intake and methane emissions .

“By utilizing data on efficiency traits derived from years of research, stakeholders can not only enhance profitability but also reduce emissions, aligning economic interests with environmental stewardship,” Rumsfeld said. “Measuring and selecting for feed efficiency is the most scalable, proven, actionable choice available today for a producer to reduce cost, and improve profit while also reducing enteric methane emissions. This means that selecting for feed efficiency, you are selecting for low emitting animals that are more feed efficient while driving profit back into the herd.”

How valuable is having this much data and is it safe?

“Looking at certain social media platforms, for example, there have been many questions raised about the ownership of the data on the platform,” Barfield said. “It’s the same with centralized databases. Data may not be protected and may be manipulated. But with blockchain, a database is unique because the data is decentralized and immutable, which means it can be trusted. Once the data is assigned to the blockchain, as information is collected or transferred, it cannot be changed. A centralized database can provide similar tracking but data may be compromised because it sits on a central server.”

There are still questions about the price and who pays with blockchain technology.

In the past, there have been set prices for each blockchain tag. Looking at the new Vytelle and BlockTrust collaboration, there is a small per-head fee for cow-calf ranchers to sign up directly with BlockTrust to communicate information about their cattle to potential buyers. Feedlot buyers receive a complimentary BlockTrust subscription to search for the type of cattle needed and are encouraged to share carcass data back to the rancher. A commercial launch for seedstock breeders to register their programs and genetics will be towards the end of 2024. Traceability benefits are more difficult to calculate return on investment, but with an emphasis on feeder cattle values and sustainability also coming into the conversation, there is good potential for the overall value of blockchain to become a more relevant and bigger part of the conversation.

“In today’s age, consumers crave transparency about their food sources,” Barfield said. “As the beef industry champions animal welfare, sustainability, and carbon reduction, this empowers producers to meet these demands, showcasing their contributions and commitment.”

As blockchain technology continues to evolve, its integration into the beef industry continues to hold promise of not only more transparency but also more efficiency, and a sustainable supply chain. While there are likely more pros and cons to come, with continued, ongoing collaborations and advancements, blockchain is already unlocking new opportunities and addressing longstanding challenges in the beef industry.

There is an effort for shifting blockchain application in the feeder cattle market, aiming at enhancing more transparency and efficiency beyond traceability in the beef supply chain. In the photo above, breeding bulls are being measured for individual animal intake to calculate feed efficiency. Photo-1_Vytelle-Feed-Intake-Nodes-in-alley-front