Blown away: 120+ mph wind destroys buildlings, trees, more in southeastern South Dakota

Realizing your barn blew away is devastating enough, but when the recently-restored 115-year-old relic has been housing your growing herd of home-raised hogs, picking up the pieces is especially tough.

For Nate Ivarsen and his dad, both from Beresford, South Dakota, the future of their five-year-old hog business was looking bright. Starting with a few feeder pigs, holding back the best three gilts to breed had developed into a 25-sow farrow to finish operation complete with an expanding show pig offshoot.

But after the July 28, 2025, severe wind storm demolished their barn and other outbuildings, their focus quickly shifted toward moving the hogs to safety, and now they have difficult decisions to make about what and where to rebuild. If there is any solace in “not being alone,” the Ivarsens can look around them and see neighbors in every direction dealing with the same destruction from the 120 plus mph hour winds likely resulting from a tornado that traveled west to east on the far eastern edge of South Dakota, bordering Minnesota, says Ivarsen.

A system affecting much of Eastern South Dakota and Iowa damaged crops, buildings, trees and more. Large hail, possibly 1.75 inches in diameter was reported in south-central South Dakota. Gregory County experienced a tornado earlier that day, and a farmstead near Henry, South Dakota in the northeastern part of the state was destroyed the day prior, according to multiple news reports.

Ivarsens

“It had to be a tornado. I don’t know if it touched the ground, but you can see where the tree tops got cut off. Hundreds, if not thousands of trees are uprooted on farmsteads in the Beresford and Hudson areas, and in those two towns themselves.

“It’s just weird driving by all these places I’ve known my whole life. It all changed over night. Buildings that have been here longer than my parents. My grandparents saw them built, they are now history,” said Ivarsen.

The storm hit about 9:30 Monday night. Nate’s father Grant, a truckdriver, lives on the farm. Nate and his wife Aubry and daughter Paisley live seven miles away in the town of Beresford. “Dad wasn’t home. We (Nate, Aubry and Paisley) were huddled in our basement in Beresford,” said Nate. “The sirens went off from about 9 to 9:30. I heard a cell tower went down two miles south of our farm…I thought, ‘we are probably in trouble.'”

By 11 p.m., “curiosity got the best of me,” and Nate drove to the farm to survey the situation. No travel in town was advised due to downed trees and other debris but he maneuvered through the destruction and out to the farm.

“All four buildings including the barn were totally gone. They are in the corn field. It (the corn) was literally flattened. All the windows in the house broke, part of the roof ripped off, the propane tank was twisted and leaking gas in the air, we had hogs walking through the yard,” he reported.

Miraculously, no pigs were killed. “They were able to get outside. I think they got spooked when the barn started moving and they hightailed it outside when the barn was blown away,” he said.

One sow went into labor the following morning, eventually delivering her piglets in a crate amid the chaos. Without the barn and pens, the Ivarsens were at a loss as to feeding and watering the hogs. Several more are due to farrow in six weeks. “Thank God for Jim Petrik in Yankton, he came with a few friends with trailers. We got the sows loaded in trailers and we found a good temporary home for them near Yankton. We took the feeder pigs to Menno Livestock that night, thank God the sale was that Tuesday. They were all off the farm within 24 hours, including the sow with her new babies. That was a big relief,” he said.

Nate Ivarsen believes a tornado blew through his community, destroying all four outbuildings including a 115-year-old barn on the Grant Ivarsen farm. Neighbors helped move his sows to a Yankton facility where they will be cared for until he can bring them back home. Ivarsen | Courtesy photos default

The Ivarsen family had recently restored this barn, built in 1910, and started raising hogs in it once again. IMG_5567

The restored barn is shown here. Now all the remains is the concrete floor. IMG_5568

“The barn is gone and she’s standing there in her crate with the babies. It was weird, like something in a movie,” he said.

While the sows are being taken care of for the moment, Ivarsen said he’ll probably have to sell some of them. They hope to hold on to some of the show stock, at least. “We have quite a bit of money tied up in those genetics. We’ll see if we can get a building built and get them back this spring,” he said.

The hog barn on the farmstead housed pigs when Grant was growing up but had sat empty for many years. Then about five years ago, the father and son duo bought a few feeder pigs. They now farrow their Berkshire sows year-round and supply show pigs to several area youth.

The small farmstead doesn’t include crop ground so the Ivarsens have been buying all of their feed.

As for the barn…”it’s gone. There’s nothing left but a concrete floor, it’s just like you took a bulldozer to it,” he said. The Ivarsens also lost a granary, old chicken coop and small feed shed. The farm is still without power, but Ivarsen said it doesn’t really matter because the house isn’t liveable in its current condition, and all the hogs have been relocated. They haven’t decided if they will repair the home or not.

“Nobody was hurt, that’s the best thing. I haven’t heard of anyone being hurt seriously,” he said. Considering the farmsteads and town dwellers affected, the fact that there were no fatalities is a miracle, he said. He credits early warnings on television and the internet.

Kevin Van Beek

Kevin Van Beek raises cattle and also feeds about 5,000 head of cattle in different locations around the Hudson area. His crops are “flat” and his new shop is gone. One steer is lame due to a cut. All other cattle appear healthy. “It’s pretty amazing,” he said. Fortunately, his lots weren’t full. He had cancelled three loads of cattle that were supposed to come in this week. “They can just hold them for a while,” he said.

A wind gauge above the town of Hudson indicated straightline winds of 126 mph on Monday night.

“I would say it was a Derecho,” he said.

According to the National Weather Service,

“A derecho (pronounced similar to “deh-REY-cho”) is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms. Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to the strength of tornadoes, the damage typically is directed in one direction along a relatively straight swath. As a result, the term “straight-line wind damage” sometimes is used to describe derecho damage. By definition, if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles (about 400 kilometers) and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph (93 km/h) or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho.”

Storms labeled Derechos caused major destruction in eastern South Dakota in 2022 and 2024.

Van Beek said he isn’t sure what he will do with his corn which was “one of the best crops” they had ever seen. He might mow and bale it or possibly chop it for silage.

Like Ivarsen, Van Beek was grateful to learn no lives were lost in the storm. He said a neighbor kid was pinned between a pickup and a wall when the neighbor’s machine shed flew up against their garage, but he escaped unharmed.

Todd Vander Laan

Another cattle operator in the area lost multiple outbuildings. Todd Vander Laan, also from the Beresford area, said poles from one building were pulled straight out of the ground and lifted over a fence. “There’s not a broken pole,” he said. He lost one cow. “Everything else seemed to handle it ok,” he said, adding that “there are dead birds everywhere.”

“My son had four rams in the center of the barn. When I walked out that night, the building was gone. All four rams were in a calving pen in the center of the barn,” he said.

“The wind picked up the calving barn. It’s gone. But the pens on the inside are all still there,” he said.

Another livestock barn lost the roof. “It took the roof off, broke the rafters and put it in the same place the calving barn was,” he said.

The Vander Laans are getting all of the cattle fed and watered. “We are fortunate that way. We were out of electricity so we switched to dry protein instead of liquid,” he said.

The storm caved in the front of the shop. “It just folded the whole thing. But it really only wrecked one tractor,” he said. “It flipped over a grain trailer and a horse trailer.”

“There is so much insulation around here, I don’t know where to start,” said Vander Laan.

Like others in the area, his crops took a big hit. “Our crop potential was unbelievable. We’ve been so dry for so long and this year we had been getting an inch of rain per week. Now the corn fields are just flat.”

If he winds up with more silage than he can feed in a year, it should keep for another year.

Vander Laan said many neighbors showed up to help him clean up the damaged buildings and trees. Because he is looking to rebuild several sheds, he might make some adjustments. “There are a few things I want to change. This is a good time to make things the way I want them to be,” he said.

Two cattle barns and a shop were destroyed on the Vander Laan farm near Beresford in the July 28, 2025 storm. Maggie Vander Laan | Courtesy photos image-1

The Vander Laans lost several buildlings. image

“We are so fortunate we didn’t lose a significant number of cattle,” he said. “I think we’re in good shape from insurance. That’s why we have it, I guess.”

Severe summer thunderstorms have reportedly caused damage in multiple locations across the Dakotas and beyond. The Fort Berthold Reservation experienced strong winds that destroyed a home Tuesday night, July 29, 2025. Hail and heavy rain have reportedly damaged crops in the Belfield, North Dakota area.