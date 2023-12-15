Blumenthal, Schakowsky introduce front-of-package food labeling bill 

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., on Thursday introduced a bill to require the Food and Drug Administration to establish a front-of-package labeling system that is mandatory, not voluntary, the Center for Science in the Public Interest said in a news release.

The bill is called the TRUTH in Labeling Act.

“Americans’ overconsumption of foods too high in sodium, added sugars, and saturated fat is fueling an epidemic of hypertension, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and other health problems,” Eva Greenthal, a CSPI senior policy scientist said in a news release.

“While Nutrition Facts labels are popular among those who use them, research has found that their impact is limited: Only 40% of consumers frequently use them, and more than a third of consumers are unable to accurately interpret the percent Daily Value on the labels.”

Greenthal continued, “Several countries, including Canada and Mexico, have improved their nutrition labeling systems by offering more accessible, user-friendly nutrition information on the front of the package, in addition to the more complicated back-of-package disclosure. Front-of-package labels can help people across age groups, languages, and levels of education identify foods that are high in saturated fat, added sugars, and sodium.”

–The Hagstrom Report