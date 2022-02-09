Bobcat Angus 17th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Jan. 29, 2022
Location: Western Livestock Auction-Great Falls, Montana
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins
Averages:
128 Bulls – $,4086
490 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,671
23 Registered 8 Year Old Cows – $2,039
164 Three Year Old Commercial Bred Cows – $1,919
42 Ten Year Old Commercial Bred Cows – $1,121
1 AQHA Three Year Old Broke Gelding Averaged $9,500
Big, stout, clean made bulls and fancy commercial Angus bred females…that’s what you will find when you head to Great Falls, Montana for the Annual Bobcat Angus Production Sale held at Western Livestock Auction every January. The Ratzburg families work hard to raise cattle that thrive for their customers and stand behind them with customer service. Congratulations on a great sale !
Lot 98 at $17,000, Bobcat Exclusive H226 ; DOB 8/21/20 ; MUSGRAVE 316 EXCLUSIVE x MUSGRAVE BIG SKY, Sold to Green Mountain Angus Ranch, Reygate, Montana
Lot 5 $12,500, BOBCAT KLONDIKE J6, DOB 2/8/21, APEX KLONDIKE x MUSGRAVE BIG SKY, Sold to Konnyr Marek, Whitebird, Idaho
Lot 22 at $10,000, BOBCAT FORGE J57, DOB 2/28/21, PGC FORGE x HF POWDER KEG 71C, Sold to the Glennie Ranches, Two Dot, Montana
Lot 78 at $10,000, BOBCAT EXCLUSIVE H241, DOB 8/24/20, MUSGRAVE 316 EXCLUSIVE x EXAR DENVER 2002B, Sold to Diamond Box Livestock, Cut Bank, Montana
Lot 11 at $9500, BOBCAT EMERALD J74, DOB 3/5/21, DONNEALY EMERALD x BOBCAT CONSENT, Sold to the Glennie Ranches, Two Dot, Montana
Top Registered Cow:
Lot 171 at $5,500, BOBCAT LASS 411, DOB 2/17/14, EXAR DENVER 2002B x CONNEALY DANNY BOY
Top Horse:
Lot 212 at $9,500, BOBCAT REYCE SMARTY, AQHA 2019 Red Roan Gelding, REYCE FOR TIME x HUBELLA MATE, Sold to Green Mountain Angus Ranch, Reygate, Montana
Top Commercial 3 year Old Bred Cows:
$2075 x 25 Head
$2000x 37 Head
$1950 x 24 Head
Top Commercial Bred Heifers :
$2,100 x 48 Head
$1,800 x 21 Head
$1750 x 10 Head
