Bobcat Angus 19th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams
Date of Sale: Dec. 15, 2023
Location: Western Livestock Auction Great Falls, Montana
Auctioneers: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins
Averages:
91 Older Bulls – $5,213
36 Yearling Bulls – $7,451
18 Bull Calves – $6,361
25 Registered Bred Cows – $2,534
677 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,608
113 Commercial Bred Cows – $2,728
A great day spent with the Ratzburg Family at the 19th Annual Bobcat Angus production sale. The sale barn was packed with people from all over looking to buy cattle from Bobcat Angus.
Top Bulls
Lot 27, Bobcat Fair-N-Square K198 August 30,2022 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 sold to Glennie Ranches of Two dot, MT For $17,500
Lot 9, Bobcat Pacific L11 February 15, 2023 son of Sterling Pacific 904 sold to 3C Cattle of Stevensville, MT for $13,500
Lot 29, Bobcat Satisfaction K201 August 30, 2022 son of Schaack Satisfaction sold to Glennie Ranches of Two Dot, MT for $13,000
Lot 3, Bobcat Doc Ryan L2 February 8, 2023 son of T/D Doc Ryan 049 sold to Kevin Nelson of Richland, MT for $13,000
Lot 1, Bobcat Pacific L1 January 22, 2023 son of Sterling Pacific 904 sold to Kevin Nelson of Richland, MT for $12,000
Lot 66, Bobcat Power Surge K112 March 13, 2022 son of Carter Power Surge sold to Triangle Cattle Co. of Carter, MT for $11,000