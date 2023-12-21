Bobcat Angus 19th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams





Date of Sale: Dec. 15, 2023



Location: Western Livestock Auction Great Falls, Montana



Auctioneers: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins



Averages:

91 Older Bulls – $5,213

36 Yearling Bulls – $7,451

18 Bull Calves – $6,361

25 Registered Bred Cows – $2,534

677 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,608

113 Commercial Bred Cows – $2,728



A great day spent with the Ratzburg Family at the 19th Annual Bobcat Angus production sale. The sale barn was packed with people from all over looking to buy cattle from Bobcat Angus.



Top Bulls

Lot 27, Bobcat Fair-N-Square K198 August 30,2022 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 sold to Glennie Ranches of Two dot, MT For $17,500



Lot 9, Bobcat Pacific L11 February 15, 2023 son of Sterling Pacific 904 sold to 3C Cattle of Stevensville, MT for $13,500



Lot 29, Bobcat Satisfaction K201 August 30, 2022 son of Schaack Satisfaction sold to Glennie Ranches of Two Dot, MT for $13,000



Lot 3, Bobcat Doc Ryan L2 February 8, 2023 son of T/D Doc Ryan 049 sold to Kevin Nelson of Richland, MT for $13,000



Lot 1, Bobcat Pacific L1 January 22, 2023 son of Sterling Pacific 904 sold to Kevin Nelson of Richland, MT for $12,000



Lot 66, Bobcat Power Surge K112 March 13, 2022 son of Carter Power Surge sold to Triangle Cattle Co. of Carter, MT for $11,000



Bryan and Ernie Ratzburg of Bobcat Angus along with Joe Goggins. SRBobcatAuctionblock







Glennie Ranches of Two Dot, MT were in on the buying and bidding of a lot of the top selling bulls at the Bobcat Angus Production sale. srbobcatGlennie_Ranches