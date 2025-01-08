Bobcat Angus 20th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams
Date of Sale: Dec,. 19, 2024
Location: Great Falls, MT
Auctioneers: Greg Goggins and Joe Goggins
Averages:
47 Fall Angus Yearling Bulls – $9,287
18 Angus Bull Calves – $8,092
96 Angus Coming Two-Year-Old Bulls – $6,768
161 Total Bulls – $7,651
658 Commercial Bred Heifers – $3,171
174 2 coming 3’s Commercial Bred Cows – $3,238
15 Registered Angus Cows – $3,900
27 10 year old bred cows – $2,300
Sale Highlights:
Lot 26 at $20,500 to Rehbien Ranches LLC, Arlee, Montana, Bobcat Exclusive H226 L203; 8/26/23; 20916901; Bobcat Exclusive H226 x Mytty Forefront 66W.
Lot 22 at $20,000 to The Glennie Ranches, Two Dot, Montana; Bobcat Commerce L214; 9/2/23; 20915615; Connealy Commerce x WK Bobcat.
Lot 23 at $20,000 to Cross W Livestock, Ekalaka, Montana; Bobcat Commerce L197; 8/26/23; 20915601; Connealy Commerce x Bobcat Black Diamond.
Lot 31 at $19,000 to Flesch Angus, Shelby, Montana; Bobcat Iconic L185; 8/17/23; 20915589; DB Iconic G95 x KR Synergy.
Lot 72 at $16,000 to Triangle Cattle Co., Carter, Montana; Bobcat Prolific L53; 3/12/23; 21031428; Ellingson Prolific x Musgrave Big Sky.
Lot 7 at $15,000 to Triangle Cattle Co.; Bobcat Armstrong M13; 2/15/24; 21062690; S Armstrong x Apex Klondike.
Top Cow:
Lot 177 at $5,000 to Arrow Hucke, Geraldine, Montana; Bobcat Lass 7072; 8/21/17; 19184385; HF Powder Keg 71C x Bobcat Alumni.
Top Commercial Cows:
2 coming 3’s commercial bred cows
Lot 188 – 21 head x $3,700
46 head x $3,600
Lot 189 24 head at $3,450
Commercial Bred Heifers:
Lot 191 $3,500 x 55 head
Lot 192 $3,450 x 6 head
Lot 202 $3,350 x 48 head
Lot 193 $3,300 x 96 head