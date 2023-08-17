Bonnie: A Real-Life Black Beauty 

At the June horse sale at Billings Livestock, Clark was walking through the back pens of loose horses when a black Percheron mare with a CC brand caught his eye. The brand belonged to his dad, though he hadn’t seen a mare like that with their brand since his teenage years.

Clark grew up in Star Valley, where his father ran an outfitting and horse rental business. As times changed, Clark’s father sold their string of horses to Dustin? Childs, who later sold some to John Childs to be used for teams with which to feed sheep.

Clark racked his brains trying to remember the mare’s name, or anything about her. His family used so many horses throughout his childhood, most of them black Percherons, and it had been 20 years since he clapped eyes on her. Still, he knew her.

He pondered over it while the family ran errands in town. He and his wife, Reata (Brannaman), serve as general managers for the OW Ranch near Decker, Montana, so their few trips to town from their remote home are multi-purpose. Clark could not shake his curiosity, so when they went back to the sale barn, they sought out the mare’s buyer.

They were too late, and the mare was gone.

Reata happened to remember the tag number – 866 – and they approached a couple of men sorting horses in the back pens to see if they knew who bought her. They said they did, that the buyer was headed to Oklahoma, and passed on his phone number.

Clark called him and confirmed that the mare he wanted was aboard, and that he was going through Hardin at the time of the call. Though Clark knew the buyer likely doubled his money, Clark didn’t care. “Pull over at Sheridan, he said. “We’ll take her.”

The Clark family: Paizlee, Gabe, Jak, Reata, Romal, and Haddie. image-22

In the meantime, Clark sent photos to his sister, Skye, dad, and the Childs to track down the name and history of the mare. Despite a name change or two, they determined that she was likely a mare the family had called “Bonnie.”

Clark helped the truck driver unload the horses and selected Bonnie from them. He paid him, and Bonnie was once again in possession of a Clark. “Now, she’s at the OW eating green grass,” he says.

His intentions for Bonnie are to “babysit” his one-year-old daughter, Romal. To his best memory, Bonnie is likely around 24 years old, and still in great shape. Growing up, Clark and his siblings were placed on old, retired Percherons wearing size 4 shoes just like Bonnie, which is how they learned to ride. “My mom and dad put us in the corral and gave us a big stick and we couldn’t even get them into a trot. [Romal] is a long ways off the ground, but they’re as good of babysitters as they come,” Clark says.

Gabe Clark grew up riding old, retired Percherons, and now his daughter, Romal, will get to experience learning to ride the same way. image-23

Horses, especially those lucky enough to live soundly into their twilight years, can see several eras of a family. Bonnie, the retired workhorse, is now privileged to start the next generation.

Clark’s father’s brand, the “CC”, which Clark recognized in the loose horse back pens. image-24

