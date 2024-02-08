Bonnie: Administration will spend nearly $20 billion for climate-related conservation programs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Biden administration is on track to spend the almost $20 billion in budget authority for climate-related conservation programs in the Inflation Reduction Act, Agriculture Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Robert Bonnie told The Hagstrom Report in an interview here today on the sidelines of the Crop Insurance Industry Convention.

The issue is important because the Congressional Budget Office has said USDA is unlikely to be able to spend all the money before the authorization expires in 2031.

Congressional Republicans have said the money could be put into the farm bill and used for traditional conservation programs and/or other farm bill priorities such as the spending that would result from raising the reference prices that trigger farm subsidies.USDA has taken CBO’s analysis as “a challenge,” Bonnie said, adding that the Natural Resources Conservation Service “has to do more work” to make it easier for farmers to sign up for conservation programs and allow for faster signups.Bonnie acknowledged in a speech to the nation’s crop insurers that NRCS needs to hire more staff, and said USDA is also streamlining its hiring processes.

Farmdoc Daily, which is published by the University of Illinois, noted in a November article that USDA had already said it had spent the entire fiscal year 2023 appropriation under the program, which CBO had not anticipated.

Under the IRA, the money goes to four major USDA conservation programs: the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP); the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP); the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP); and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP).

Robert Bonnie

Bonnie said that NRCS has already committed all the money for the EQIP and CSP dollars and is in the process of allocating the ACEP money. But he noted that it takes time for the ACEP spending to show up because conservation easement contracts have to be negotiated.Bonnie also said USDA has “forward committed” RCPP spending for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 and will soon have another round of spending.

In his speech today, Bonnie also said the Biden administration has “revitalized” the Conservation Reserve Program “to make sure we get the right land into the program.” That has included encouraging farmers to enroll in the grasslands program, which still allows the land to be used for certain purposes.

Bonnie said he knows there is concern about taking land out of production, but added “I believe we can have our cake and eat it too.”

A lot of the practices that are now called climate-smart farmers and ranchers “have been doing them for years.”

Farmers and ranchers think of environmental policy as something that is done “to them” but the Biden administration wants to create environmental policy “with farmers.”

It’s important to remember, he said, that part of addressing climate change is to increase food production on the same acreage that is now in production, Bonnie said, adding that this means a reliance on technology.

The Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities that the Biden administration has launched is not a conservation program but “a commodity program,” he added.

Turning to crop insurance, Bonnie called the Risk Management Agency “the golden child” of the Food Production and Conservation mission area known as FPAC, which also includes NRCS and the Farm Service Agency (FSA). He noted that FSA also has staffing challenges, including in the county offices where farmers report their statistics.”

We recognize crop insurance is at the core of the safety net today,” Bonnie said.

The Biden administration budgets “strongly for crop insurance,” but also wants to expand and improve existing coverage for both big and small farmers.

He noted the importance of policies allowing double cropping, a new “weaned calf” option, the whole farm and microfarm policies, and new policies for kiwis and grapevines.”

Crop insurance is already a critical climate tool,” he said, but it has to work for farmers and be actuarially sound.He also repeated a point that he made on Friday at the Crop Insurance and Reinsurance Bureau annual meeting.”

Farm bills are written through addition, not subtraction,” he said. “We want more people standing in the tent with us, not outside. Let’s play the long game, build broad public support for the work we do.”

Farmdoc Daily — A Question of Priorities: Additional Context for Inflation Reduction Act Conservation Funding