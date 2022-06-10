Boot camp for agriculture teachers, coaches

CURTIS, Neb. – High school agriculture teachers and FFA coaches can take summer short courses on June 26-28 and June 28-30 in Curtis.

Instructors will receive guided, hands-on training at the Ag Teacher Boot Camp and Coaches Clinic at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The two-day workshops will give teachers and coaches the basics of meats science, agronomy, livestock evaluation, ag business and equine management, or ag mechanics courses on small engines, equipment hydraulics, AC electrical wiring and DC electrical components.

Courses feature curriculum and study guides for career and leadership development in high school agriculture programs and FFA members.

“Teachers will gain continuing education for their teaching portfolio plus lots of ideas for their classrooms and teaching labs,” said Larry Gossen, NCTA dean.

Back by popular demand, and with financial support to educators from the Nebraska FFA Foundation, NCTA expanded an ag mechanics boot camp from last summer and added the FFA coaching clinics.

Ag teachers reside on campus. Space is limited to 15 participants in each of the two session options (30 per day). The camp is open to teachers outside of Nebraska as well, said Doug Smith, NCTA associate professor in animal science and agricultural education.

High school teachers at the 2021 NCTA Ag Mechanics Boot Camp work on small engines in a class with Dan Stehlik, second on right. The 2022 Boot Camp adds more topics and clinics for FFA coaches. Andela Taylor / NCTA photo



Smith is a professor of practice with the University of Nebraska in Animal Science and the Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication (ALEC).

Other Boot Camp instructors are:

Joanna Hergenreder, NCTA equine management and Ranch Horse Team Coach

Brad Ramsdale, NCTA agronomy and Crops Judging Team Coach

Mary Rittenhouse, NCTA agribusiness management systems

Chad Schimmels, Eustis-Farnam High School, instructor/coach

Dan Stehlik, NCTA agriculture mechanics

To register or for details, contact Dr. Doug Smith at 308.367.5286 or 281.415.5271 or doug.smith@unl.edu .

–NCTA