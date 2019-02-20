Booth Cherry Creek’s “Progress thru Performance” Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 14, 2019

Location: At the ranch, Vetran, WY

Auctioneer: Lander Nicodemis

Averages:

109 Fall Angus bulls – $5,357

11 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,386

3 Fall Red Angus bulls – $2,750

4 SimAngus bulls – $3,213

1 Fall Charolais bull – $2,750

I have worked with Shawn and Diane Booth, Booth's Cherry Creek Ranch for several years, but this was the first time the calendar worked for me to attend the sale. I must say I was impressed with the great set of long aged bulls. The bulls in the sale had gone through a rigorous selection process of performance testing, progeny testing, PAP testing and I50K testing to meet the demands of the large crowd of buyers on hand for the sale.

Top selling bull was lot 3, Cherry Creek Rockmount E95, an 8/17 son of Stevenson Rockmount RX933 with 205 day wt. of 794 lb., epds of CED 12 BW 0.4 WW 68 Milk 18 YW 119, selling to Walking X Cattle, NE for $11,000.

Lot 123, Cherry Creek Absolute E502, a 10/17 son of Cherry Creek Absolute C70S with epds of CED 9 BW 0.3 WW 65 Milk 22 YW 115 sold to Cobb Ranch, WY for $8,250.

Lot 20, Cherry Creek Fate E222, an 8/17 son of SydGen Fate 2800 with epds of CED 12 BW 0.4 WW 61 Milk 26 YW 112 sold to Cobb Ranch, WY at $8,000.

Lot 23, Cherry Creek Journey E96S, an 8/17 son of WR Journey 1X74 with epds of CED 2 BW 2.2 WW 76 Milk 27 YW 131 sold to Kaufman, Cattle Co, WY for $8,000.