Booths Cherry Creek 50th Annual

Lindsy Booth clerks the sale, with auctioneer Lander Nicodemus and Shawn Booth also on the auction block.

srboothMG_0020-Recovered

TSLN Reps: Brady Williams, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Feb. 9, 2023

Location: Booths Cherry Creek Ranch, Veteran,WY

Auctioneer: Lander Nicodemus

Averages:

120 fall Angus Bulls – $6,645

The Booth Family hosted their 50th annual bull sale at the ranch in Veteran, Wyoming. The fall Angus yearling bulls were in great shape and well liked by the buyers. There was a great steak lunch served before the sale. Congratulations on a great sale.



Lot 1, Cherry Crk Blue Collar J187S, 8/29/2021 son of Cherry Crk Blue Collar G275 x G A R Inertia sold for $15,000 to Wy Cross Ranch Horsecreek, WY.



Lot 27, Cherry Crk Blue CollarJ200S, 8/30/2021 son of Cherry Crk Blue Collar G275 x Cherry Crk Payweight C133 M sold for $12,000 to Wy Cross Ranch Horsecreek, WY.



Lot 32, Cherry Crk Blue Collar J331S, 9/12/2021 son of Cherry Crk Blue Collar G275 x Cherry Crk Program 0144 sold for $12,000 to Bob Hood, Virginiadale, CO.



Lot 5, Cherry Crk Advance J317 S, 9/15/2021 son of Cherry Crk Advance G248 S x Mill Bar Hickok 7242 sold for $11,500 to Edwards Livestock Laramie, WY.



Lot 10, Cherry Crk Commodore J177 M, 8/29/2021 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x Cherry Crk Absolute C70 S sold for $11,500 to Marc Pettit Pierce, CO.