Booth’s Cherry Creek Ranch “Progress Through Performance” Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: February 13, 2025

Location: Sale at the ranch near Veteran, WY

Auctioneer: Lander Nicodemus

Averages: 124 Fall Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $8,179

Powerful set of bulls for the Booth Cherry Creek Ranch sale. Shawn & Diane Booth with Michael and Lindsy & family and Kacey and Madison were blessed with a nice sunny day and very nice crowd for the sale.



The bulls in the sale out of home raised sires Cherry Creek Skyline, Cherry Creek Advance and Cherry Creek Blue Collar were really impressive.



The majority of the sale bulls were PAP tested for use in higher elevations.



Top bulls:

Lot 9, Cherry Crk. Skyline L175 S, Sept. 15, 2023 son of Cherry Crk, Sklyline G313 S. Sold to Koupal Angus, Dante, SD for $45,000.



Lot 71, Cherry Crk. Exclusive L123 M, Sept. 8, 2023 son of Musgrave 316 Exclusive. Sold to Dyer Ranch, Crawford, NE for $22,000.



Lot 56, Cherry Crk. Advance L86 M, Sept. 7, 2023 son of Cherry Crk. Advance G248 S. Sold to Kevin Lyman, Salem, UT for $18,000



Lot 2, Cherry Crk. Blue Collar L58 S, Sept. 4, 2023 son of Cherry Crk. Blue Collar G275. Sold to Koupal Angus, Dante, SD for $18,000.



Lot 7, Cherry Crk. Stellar I173 KC, Sept. 14, 2023 son of Sitz Stellar 726D. Sold to Harding Ranch, Meridian, WY for $16,000.



Lot 16, Cherry Crk. Blue Collar L24 S, Sept. 2, 2023 son of Cherry Crk. Blue Collar G275. Sold to Harding Ranch, Meridian, WY for $16,000.

Nelson Ranch, Lusk, WY, many time repeat Booth's Cherry Creek bull buyers were selected as Customer of the Year.

Tom Walters, Bummer Land & Cattle, Casper, WY at the Booth's Cherry Creek sale.




