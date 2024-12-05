Boozman meets with Rollins, Trump’s pick for Ag secretary

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member and incoming chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, met Tuesday with Brooke Rollins, President-elect Trump’s announced choice for Agriculture secretary.In a news release, Boozman said, “I was pleased to meet with Brooke Rollins and discuss our shared interests in enhancing and advancing policies to help rural communities thrive. Having grown up with an understanding of the sacrifice, hard work and challenges facing agriculture producers, she is well-positioned to be a strong voice and advocate for farmers, ranchers and forest landowners so they can continue to feed, clothe and fuel the world. With a background in executive leadership, she is ready to hit the ground running and work with Congress to deliver a farm bill that addresses the needs of America’s agricultural producers. I am encouraged by her determination, commitment and resolve to help rural families thrive.”

The position of Agriculture secretary requires Senate confirmation.

–The Hagstrom Report