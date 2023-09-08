Boozman staff: Farm income decline shows need for ‘enhanced’ safety net

Citing the Agriculture Department’s estimate of the decline in farm income from 2023 to 2024, the staff of Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., on Thursday issued a report calling for an “enhanced” farm safety net.

Boozman has repeatedly said that the next farm bill must raise the reference prices that trigger farm bill subsidy payments when prices or incomes are low. The Environmental Working Group said last week that raising reference prices would help mostly Southern farmers, but major commodity groups have called for raising reference prices.

The Senate Ag GOP report points out that the USDA’s Economic Research Service said last month that “Net farm income, a broad measure of profits, is forecast at $141.3 billion in calendar year 2023, a decrease of $41.7 billion (22.8%) relative to 2022 in nominal (not adjusted for inflation) dollars.”

Boozman’s staff, which includes chief economist John Newton, wrote: “If realized, the $42B decline in U.S. net farm income will be the largest on record in nominal terms and the third largest of all time when adjusted for inflation.”

“Given expectations for elevated production expenses alongside weakening crop and livestock prices, farm incomes are likely to be pressured even lower in 2024. The opportunity for Congress to invest in a meaningful and enhanced farm safety net and suite of risk management tools while reauthorizing the farm bill should be a top priority given the headwinds facing the farm economy.”

The GOP report does not emphasize that ERS also said, “Despite this expected decline, net farm income in 2023 would be 22.6% above its 20-year average (2003–22) of $115.2 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars.”

The Boozman staff report acknowledges that “farm profitability in 2023 does rank among the all-time highs,” but says “the outlook moving forward is concerning. …””As commodity prices continue to face downward pressure and uncertainty in demand, farm production expenses remain elevated. …. Headwinds persist in the U.S. farm economy. U.S. agricultural exports are slowing and a record-large trade deficit is projected for 2023.”

The GOP staff also noted, “USDA’s next projection for 2023 will occur in late November or early December and their first projection for 2024 farm income and wealth statistics will be revealed in early 2024.”

–The Hagstrom Report