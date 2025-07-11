Border closure: USDA Secretary halts important of Mexican cattle, bison and equines…again

In a move to secure U.S. producers from the New World Screwworm, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, announced the closure of the U.S.-Mexico border just days after it had re-opened to cattle, bison and equines.

Less than two weeks prior, Rollins had announced the “phased re-opening” of the border, with the following dates set for each port listed:





Douglas, AZ – July 7

Columbus, NM – July 14

Santa Teresa, NM – July 21

Del Rio, TX – August 18

Laredo, TX – September 15

On July 8, 2025, Mexico’s National Service of Agro-Alimentary Health, Safety, and Quality (SENASICA) reported a new case of New World Screwworm (NWS) in Ixhuatlan de Madero, Veracruz in Mexico, which is approximately 160 miles northward of the current sterile fly dispersal grid, on the eastern side of the country and 370 miles south of the U.S./Mexico border, said the USDA news reelase.” This new northward detection comes approximately two months after northern detections were reported in Oaxaca and Veracruz, less than 700 miles away from the U.S. border, which triggered the closure of our ports to Mexican cattle, bison, and horses on May 11, 2025,” said USDA.

The New Mexico state veterinarian Samantha Holeck said that while she realizes the border closure puts a financial strain on cattle feeders relying on Mexican feeder cattle, in the long run it will hopefully protect the industry.

“From a health standpoint, it is important to keep it closed right now,” she said.

Holeck said the state animal health agencies along the border need clearer, more transparent and timely communication from both Mexico and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “We don’t hear from them very consistently,” she said.

“In spite of the measures Mexico has put into place, the fly has continued to progress northward,” she said.

The two New Mexico ports were set to be opened in July. For now, that is on hold.

Holeck was not informed how many cattle had entered the US on July 7-9, 2025. A Border Report story said almost 900 head crossed the border from Agua Prieta, Mexico through the Douglas, Arizona, port at 3:50 p.m., Monday, July 7.

Dr. Holeck said she has heard of cattle being smuggled across the border at times but that “it is really hard to prove.”

She added that strays can cross into the United States. In Texas, cattle fever tick riders monitor the border horseback for stray cattle, she said. These same riders are now watching for screwworm, she added.

The CEO of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Colin Woodall, praised Secretary Rollins announcement of the border re-opening two weeks ago, saying, in an interview with RFD-TV, “We are very thankful for Secretary Rollins taking an America First approach of protecting US producers in reopening these ports of entry. And we say that because so many U.S. producers rely on the import of feeder cattle from Mexico to be able to support their operations. And so they have been hit hard over the past several weeks because of this closure. So being able to reopen that shows that the secretary understands concerns that producers in the United States have and she is willing to help make sure she addresses those economic issues. Ad one thing we have to keep in mind is that the inspection protocol at these ports of entry is very robust. So we are not going to see the reintroduction of new world screwworm coming from these cattle because of the amount of inspections that they do receive both in Mexico and before they actually cross the US border.

The NCBA news release praising the phased re-opening of the border arrived in the TSLN inbox 13 minutes before the USDA announcement.

“Again, we know we can do both trade and biosecurity at the exact same time. New World Screwworm is a threat, it is further south than Mexico and the border closure really was a political one, it wasn’t based on animal health issues, it was a political action by the secretary to get the attention of the Mexican government,” he said.

Woodall said that USDA had believed that the Mexican government was doing a better job of following through with protocols to keep the fly from moving northward.

“We have to make sure we are keeping our producers whole, those that rely on these cattle coming in through these ports of entry,” he said.

After Rollins announced the border closure, NCBA’s Woodall responded with a supportive message. “A key part of USDA’s strategy for protecting American agriculture is continuously monitoring conditions on the ground,” said Woodall. “Secretary Rollins has been working to balance the economic needs of U.S. cattle producers who rely on imports while at the same time protecting the overall U.S. cattle herd. The New World screwworm’s northward movement jeopardizes the safety of American agriculture, which is why Secretary Rollins paused cattle movement again until we can push the screwworm further from our border.”

R-CALF USA had asked Secretary Rollins to re-think the border opening, in a July 3, 2025, commentary and in a July 3, letter to the Secretary which was co-signed by 18 other organizations.

R-CALF USA suggested that the secretary issue a proposed rule and allow the industry to comment on the border issue.

The group also said the border shouldn’t be opened simply to provide certain feeders or producers access to Mexican cattle. “A big part of the push to reopen the Mexican border is coming from Big Ag, which wants to achieve trade continuity, also known as trade normalization, enabling access to lower–cost Mexican cattle despite the higher risk,” said R-CALF USA.

“Waiting until the risk is completely neutralized is a better option–one that would incentivize the rebuilding of our U.S. cattle herd and encourage new entrants into our industry. This will only happen if the price point for cattle remains at a level that provides domestic producers with the opportunity to be profitable. We must sever our nation’s dependency on foreign supply chains for our food, and by prioritizing the health of our U.S. cattle herd, the marketplace will help us rebuild and strengthen our domestic beef supply chain,” said the group.

R-CALF USA also seeks a federal investigation into reports of cattle being smuggled into Mexico from Central American countries.

“Closing the border is essential to protecting the health of the U.S. cattle herd and the integrity of our nation’s food supply,” said R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard. “We applaud Secretary Rollins for not caving to global trade interests and for taking swift, necessary action to put America first.”

One Nebraska rancher showed support for the border re-opening.

Jaclyn Wilson, a northeastern Nebraska, rancher told TSLN she supports opening the border in a “proceed with caution” manner.

While the Wilson ranch doesn’t buy Mexican cattle, she sympathizes with those who do. “There are producers all along the border states and throughout the middle part of the country that purchase the 1.1 million live cattle that come into the U.S. Some of those cattle are purchased by stocker operations, some by feedlots, some stay in the U.S, for harvest, some go back to Mexico for harvest. Also included in the 1.1 million is a small number of breeding stock.

“Freedom to operate however you choose is important to me as long as the safety and security of the beef industry is the top priority,” she said.

“I also feel that we should be cautious the precedent we set and make sure that we are focused on the topic at hand which is NWS transmission and not just wanting to keep the border shut for our own personal agenda,” she said.

Wilson did agree with Rollins’ decision to once again prohibit the entry of Mexican cattle, bison and equines with the discovery of a case of NWS within 400 miles of the US border.

“There’s a lot of different components in the equation and finding the relationship between politics and biosecurity is proving to be a tough balance. One-day border openings seem to push the divide further. I think we need to be more diligent in whatever decision is made,” she said.

Holeck said that her office, along with the Arizona state veterinarian told USDA of their concerns about re-opening the border. “We said if it was going to re-open, we needed timely communication and support from USDA,” she said.

Holeck and Wilson both said wildlife can be another vector for movement of the dreaded fly.

Dr. Holeck pointed out that surveillance for this insect is in some ways more difficult than watching for a virus or bacteria because the fly can move independently of a host.

“We’re dealing with a fly that can obviously move on its own. That creates an additional challenge,” she said.

Background from USDA:

New World screwworm (NWS) is a devastating pest. When NWS fly larvae (maggots) burrow into the flesh of a living animal, they cause serious, often deadly damage to the animal. NWS can infest livestock, pets, wildlife, occasionally birds, and in rare cases, people. This is a serious concern to the

U.S. economy and the U.S. food supply and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is committed to combatting the spread of NWS to protect American agriculture.

USDA eradicated NWS from the U.S. in the 1960s, USDA and its partners contained it to South America using sterile insect technology; however, NWS began spreading northward and was detected in southern Mexico in November 2024.

Mexico has not yet detected NWS in areas located immediately near the U.S. border, but this could change at any time and put Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona at risk.