TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 4, 2019

Location: Glasgow Stockyards, Glasgow, MT

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe

Averages:

38 Yearling Bulls – $3,983

30 Yearling Heifers – $1,188

A beautiful sunny, warm, and calm spring day was on order for the Annual Bowles J5 Reds Bull Sale, held April 4, 2019, at the Glasgow Stockyards in Glasgow, MT. Brady and family offered a guaranteed set of powerful yearling bulls and heifers to an active set of buyers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 11 at $8,000, J5 HARATIO 8039, DOB 3/13/18, J5 0226 THRILLER C147 x J5 L297 CANDI, sold to Jim Stensland, Wolf Point, MT

Lot 33 at $7,000, J5 BEEF CAKE 8288, DOB 3/24/18, 5L GUARDIAN 2206-209B x JJTB LNC FIREFLY 868, sold to D-H Ranch, Poplar, MT

Lot 25 at $6,000, J5 DOMINATE 8096, DOB 3/20/18, 3SCC DOMAIN A163 x BCRR KINGS LASS, sold to D-H Ranch, Poplar, MT

Lot 39 at $6,000, J5 PREMIUM 8240, DOB 3/26/18, J5 0226 THRILLER C147 x J5 CM LOLA 150A, sold to Wind Dancer Cattle, Custer, MT

Lot 26 at $5500, J5 COACH 8099, DOB 3/20/18, J5 O226 THRILLER C147 x J5 83X EMMA 60A, sold to Klompien Red Angus, Manhattan, MT