Bowlin Cattle Company Angus & SimAngus Bull and Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: 02/24/2024

Location: Valentine Livestock – Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

34 Yearling Bulls averaged $4,926

12 Two-Year-Old Bulls averaged $4,438

9 Registered Open Heifers averaged $7,055



Top Bulls

Lot 2 – $9,500. Bowlin Resource 852L ; DOB: 1/10/23 ; Sire: SAV Resource 1441 ; MGS: Basin Payweight 1682. Sold to Jim Cox of Valentine, NE



Lot 4 – $9,000. Bowlin 27 GrowthFund 513L ; DOB: 1/19/23 ; Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund ; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. Sold to Brett Galbraith of Wood, SD.



Top Heifers

Lot 53 – $24,000. Bowlin Darla 396L ; DOB: 1/16/23 ; Sire: Hoffman Thedford ; MGS: Deer Valley Growth Fund. Sold to Powers Angus of Platte, SD.



Lot 57 – $8,000. Bowlin Jara 326L ; DOB: 1/24/23 ; Sire: Sitz Resilient 10208 ; MGS: Stevenson Premium 60374. Sold to Todd Adamson of Cody, NE.



Lot 54 – $7,500. Bowlin Blackbird 307L ET ; DOB: 2/15/23 ; Sire: Square B Atlantis 8060 ; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. Sold to John Carlson of Columbus, NE.



Lot 55 – $7,000. Bowlin Hanna 333L ; DOB: 1/18/23 ; Sire: DVAR Huckleberry 871 ; MGS: BUBS Southern Charm AA31. Sold to Travis Albrecht of Thurston, NE.



Another good day for Bowlin Cattle Company. The Bowlin program progresses each year and this year was no exception. While breeding for deep easy doing cattle that will work in the Sandhills, they are also progressive with EPD profiles that will rival many programs. A big highlight of the day was the high selling heifer – A Hoffman Thedford daughter selling for $24,000 to Powers Angus. Congratulations to Dale & Karen on a successful sale.

