Bowman Livestock Marketing Fall Horse Sale featuring Jesperson Performance Horses and Guest Consignors

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link



TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: October 1, 2025

Location: Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Pedigrees: Jake Clark and Doug Van Dyken

Averages:

60 Geldings/Mares Averaged: $11,901

3 Studs Averaged: $4,917

36 Baby Colts & Yearlings Averaged: $4,650

18 Broodmares Averaged: $3,722

6 Ponies Averaged: $6,167

6 Ponies Averaged: $6,167



Excellent line up of horses for the Annual Fall Horse sale at Bowman Livestock Marketing. Top ranch and arena horses from across the region, along with the featured Jespersen Performance Horses made for a great selection of horses for the near full house of buyers in the seats for the sale.



Top Saddle horses:

Lot 36 — $42,500, AS ARROGANTE DANCER aka “Goose” consigned by Todd Suhn, Hermosa, SD, 2017 Buckskin Gelding sired by SMOKEN BLUE BOON…a finished head/heel/breakaway horse, started in steer wrestling and a great gentle ranch horse.

Lot 12 — $40,000, WATCH MOJO GO consigned by Triple T Livestock/Colton & Alisa Thorson, Nevis, MN 2021 Sorrel Buckskin Gelding sired by WATCH BO JOE.

Lot 43 — $30,000, BET SHESA SMART CAT aka “Pink” 2016 Red Roan Mare sired by the great BET HESA CAT consigned by Tyler & Dee Haugen, Sturgis, SD.

Lot 28, — $25,000, WYOMING SUGAR CAT consigned by Riley & Brooke Curuchet, Belle Fourche, SD a 2021 Sorrel Mare sired by SUGAR CATTIN LEO.

Lot 59 — $25,000, BOONS PLAYIN CAT a 2021 Gray Gelding consigned by Triple T Livestock/Colton & Alisa Thorson, Nevis, MN…grandsire SMART LITTLE LENA.

Top selling Stallion:

Lot 117 — $7,500, CINNFUL ILLUSION, 2024 Blue Roan Stud sired by TRES KINGS consigned by Ruzsa Quarter Horses, Selby, SD.

Top Yearling colts:

Lot 137 — $15,000, MALICA BY WHISKEY sired by METALLIC MALICE and consigned by Brittany Allestad.

Lot 80, — $10,500, CASHINCHECKS ON BOON a 2024 Bay Roan Filly sired by REYZIN THE BOON 18 consigned by Jesperson Performance Horses, Ekalaka, MT.

Top Weanling:

Lot 86, — $8,500, SHINY KITTY TAGS a 2025 Red Roan Filly sired by METALIC SHINE and consigned by Bar M Quarter Horses/Ron Volk & Karla McDonald, Lame Deer, MT.

Top Broodmares:

Lot 123, — $7,000, CORONAS N LILLIES a 2021 Buckskin Mare sired by a VF CORONA SMASHED and consigned by Five Arrow Quarter Horses, Mobridge, SD.

Other sale highlights:

High Selling Pony was Lot 8 a cute Bay Paint Pony Mare named Sioux for $12,000. Consigned by Maddie Lou Gray, Ridgeview, SD.

Top Selling Mule honors went to Lot 27 CIMMARON for $5,500. Consigned by Eli or Issac Waddington, Amidon, ND.

Lot 36, AS ARROGANTE DANCER aka “Goose” consigned by Todd Suhn was the top selling horse at $42,000 at the Bowman Livestock Marketing Fall Horse Sale. eafd91f6089d-Lot36

Lot 12, WATCH MOJO GO from Triple T Livestock/Colton & Alisa Thorson, sold for $40,000 at the Bowman Livestock Fall Horse Sale. b20f25164992-Lot12

CIMMARON, lot 27 from Eli or Issac Waddington, Amidon, ND topped the mules at Bowman Livestock Marketing fall horse sale. 959e43a4a67c-lot27