Bowman Livestock Marketing Fall Horse Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Sept. 30, 2023



Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Sales Managers: Paul and Jana Griemsman

Pedigrees: Curt Westland



Averages:

43 Horse – $10,865





Bowman Livestock Marketing held their Fall Horse Sale at Bowman, ND on Sept. 30. There was a wide selection of horses on the sale, from excellent performance horses to top ranch horses with some great up and coming prospects.



Top horses:

Lot 37, Fling Easy Whiskey, Apr. 2019, sorrel gelding by A Streak of Fling x Paddy’s Irish Whiskey from Shawn Madden to Terry Hammel, Hot Springs SD at $39,000.

Topping the Bowman Auction Marketing fall horse sale at $39,000 was Fling Easy Whiskey a sorrel 2019 gelding by Streak of Fling. srbowman37





Lot 4, Shiney Red Rocks, Apr. 2017 sorrel gelding by That CD Rocks x Colonel Spats from Paul and Jana Griemsman to Nathan Hovde, Alexander, ND for $29,000.

Shiney Red Rocks, a 2017 sorrel gelding by That CD Rocks sold for $29,000 at the Bowman Auction Marketing fall sale. srbowman4





Lot 8, Smart Little PG, Apr. 2011 gray gelding by PG Dry Fire x Smart Little Lena from Kyle Schmidt to Dan Thompson, Dickinson, ND for $25,500.

Smart Little PG, Apr. 2011 gray gelding sold for $25,500 at the Bowman Auction Marketing fall horse sale. srbowman8





Lot 38, MC Grullo T, Mar. 2018 grullo gelding by Holy Smokin Haida x MC Christmas Spirit from Brady Joseph to Terry Hammel, Hot Springs, SD for $22,000.



Lot 30, Mr. Moon Boon, Apr. 2018 buckskin gelding by Boon A Peppy x Rainbow Doctor Otoe from Kyle Schmidt to J. C. Driscoll, Belle Fourche, SD for $20,750.



Lot 19, Deanas Playgun, May 2015 buckskin gelding by Little Smart Playgun x Gay Bar Lena from Kyle Schmidt to Austin Patten, Alexander, ND for $20,250.



Lot 23, Pick A Frenchman, May 2016 gray gelding by Sixes Pick x Royal Quick Dash from Hardy White to McGregor Livestock, Salem, SD for $20,000.

