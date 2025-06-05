TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: May 29, 2025

Location: Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sales Manager: Amanda Kammerer

Averages:

27 Saddle Horses Avg. $11,570

1 Pony at $21,500

1 Saddle Mule at $9250

Top Horses:

Lot 9, Gunnin Bartender, 2021 gray gelding by Hired Gun x Playgun out of Jay Bar Xavier x Smart Little Gembo from Lane Krutzfeldt to John Peila, Miles City, MT for 26,000.



Lot 5, Whos Ur Sugar Dandy, 2020, red roan gelding by Dandy Cat x Metallic Cat out of Smart Mate x Smart Little Lena from Brandon & JoAnna Moody to Kenny Rhoden, Union Center, SD for $22,000.



Lot 13, Gills Dual Pep, 2017, sorrel gelding by BK Dual Lee x Bindario Kai out of TM Sakem Drift x Sun Frost Country from Rod Schaffer to Scot Rieger, Ismay, MT for $22,500.



Pony:

Lot 6, Peaches, 2013, palomino/paint pony. This been there, done that pony has seen it all, ranching, playdays and kids. From Jared & Pam Lei, Camp Crook, SD to Sheri TenBrook, Bismarck,ND for $21,500.



Mule:

Lot 31, Andy, 2116, grey/white john mule, ranch broke, with one hand handle, gentle and kind from Randy Hanson sold for $9,250.

Gunnin Bartender, 2021 gray gelding from Lane Krutzfeldt was the top selling horse at the Bowman Livestock Marketing Spring Horse Sale. 17363218eda9-Lot_9__

The Lei Family, Camp Crook, SD brought “Peaches” to the Bowman Livestock Marketing Spring Horse Sale. 724ccccdbd3e-Lot_6



