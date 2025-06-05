Bowman Livestock Marketing Spring Horse Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: May 29, 2025
Location: Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, ND
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Sales Manager: Amanda Kammerer
Averages:
27 Saddle Horses Avg. $11,570
1 Pony at $21,500
1 Saddle Mule at $9250
Top Horses:
Lot 9, Gunnin Bartender, 2021 gray gelding by Hired Gun x Playgun out of Jay Bar Xavier x Smart Little Gembo from Lane Krutzfeldt to John Peila, Miles City, MT for 26,000.
Lot 5, Whos Ur Sugar Dandy, 2020, red roan gelding by Dandy Cat x Metallic Cat out of Smart Mate x Smart Little Lena from Brandon & JoAnna Moody to Kenny Rhoden, Union Center, SD for $22,000.
Lot 13, Gills Dual Pep, 2017, sorrel gelding by BK Dual Lee x Bindario Kai out of TM Sakem Drift x Sun Frost Country from Rod Schaffer to Scot Rieger, Ismay, MT for $22,500.
Pony:
Lot 6, Peaches, 2013, palomino/paint pony. This been there, done that pony has seen it all, ranching, playdays and kids. From Jared & Pam Lei, Camp Crook, SD to Sheri TenBrook, Bismarck,ND for $21,500.
Mule:
Lot 31, Andy, 2116, grey/white john mule, ranch broke, with one hand handle, gentle and kind from Randy Hanson sold for $9,250.