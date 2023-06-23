Bowman Livestock Marketing Under New Ownership 

Austin Snook, along with two business partners, has taken the reins at Bowman Livestock Marketing. The Bowman, North Dakota, auction barn’s first sale under new ownership was Monday, June 12, 2023.

“I grew up on a ranch in northeastern Wyoming,” Snook said. “We ran a cow/calf operation and my dad ran a lot of yearlings as well. When I got out of high school I stayed around and worked on the family ranch and started running some cows of my own. I also got my first taste of sale barns while working as a field man in the Black Hills area.”

Austin partnered with his brother Taylor along with Craig Deveraux to purchase the Buffalo, Wyoming sale barn a little over a year ago. Now he and partners Seth Weishaar, Belle Fourche, South Dakota and Birch Negaard, Sundance, Wyoming, are doing business in Bowman. While Weishaar and Negaard will both be involved, Snook will manage the day-to-day operation, with boots on the ground in the Bowman area.

“Last winter this opportunity came along, and we are excited to get into another area with very good cattle and good people,” Snook said. “It’s a good facility and we are excited to promote it.”

Former owner Harry Kerr will continue as the Superior Livestock video rep for the area.

“Harry did a great job with Bowman Livestock,” Snook said. “For right now, Harry is going to continue to rep the Northern Video customers that we have. We will transition slowly into that and will also buy some cattle in the country every once in a while. We’ve got a good crew at the barn and good field reps in the area. They know the cattle and handle cattle well.”

Snook and his wife Hannah call Hulett, Wyoming, home. Their son Creek just turned one, and they recently welcomed a daughter, Collins to the family.

“We are halfway between Buffalo and Bowman,” he said. “My wife is the second grade teacher in Hulett. I also run a lot of grass cattle in Wyoming, and still run cattle with my dad and brother at home.”

Snook said that his father does most of the work with the cow/calf operation, as well as working as a field man at the Buffalo auction market.

“He keeps pretty busy between our ranch and the sale barn,” he said.

Snook said that he feels that the livestock marketing business is all about the relationships you build with the people in the industry.

“My partners in Bowman Livestock Marketing both have spent years in the industry,” he said. “With all of our combined contacts and experience I am confident that we can make sure that every experience our buyers and sellers have here is the best it can be.”

Snook said that they don’t plan on major changes at the time, although there will be a few new faces on sale day, and of course they hope to grow their consignor and buyer base.

“Seth Weishaar and Curt Westland will be our regular auctioneers, and we will have a new clerk working for us,” he said. “We will keep on with sheep sales as usual. We have an awfully good crew around there and we are glad to have them.”

Snook also said that he is looking for some new field men from the wider western North Dakota and eastern Montana area.

“I am excited to be up there to do business with good people who raise good cattle,” he said. “I plan to work hard to get into the country more and also to get more buyers in the seats.”

Long time sale barn employees Greg Fink of Reeder, North Dakota and Pat McGee of Rhame, North Dakota, both said that Harry Kerr was great to work for. Both also marketed their livestock in Bowman and they said that Harry managed the sales well.

“I’ve always got along good with Harry and I enjoyed working for him,” Fink said. “He always treated me well. I hope he gets to spend more time with his grandkids now.”

Pat McGee raises Red Angus cattle and Targhee sheep. He said that Kerr helped him build a good reputation for his calves over the years.

“I have no complaints; we have always been treated well and our sales always went good,” McGee said. “The first sale under the new ownership went very well. I think that’s the first time I have seen the owners out there greeting customers as they unloaded their cattle. I think they have some good ideas about what they want to do going forward and I hope they can proceed with them.”

Bowman area rancher Steve Brooks agreed that Harry Kerr was very good to work with when it came to marketing their cattle from their cull cows to their annual production sales for Chalky Butte Angus Ranch.

“We sold all of our cattle there and we will sure keep taking our cattle there,” Brooks said. “Harry was good to work with, had good office help and good yard help. I was really happy with everything he did there.”

Brooks said that Kerr also maintained a very viable sheep market at Bowman Livestock.

“It’s amazing how far sheep come in from for the sales,” he said. “People bring sheep all the way from Miles City, Jordan, Glendive and Williston.”

McGee said that he would be introducing Snook to many of his neighbors in the near future.

“I plan to spend lot of time in the Bowman area this summer,” Snook said. “I’m going to get out to meet people. I’m going to be driving up and down every road in the country, and I am always available on my phone. If people want me to come visit I am just one phone call away; I can be there just about any day of the week except for Wednesday which is sale day in Buffalo.”

Snook is excited to be a part of the livestock marketing industry in western North Dakota.

“It’s a good area with lots of good cattle and great people, and we are excited to start doing business there,” he said. “I do want to assure our customers in Wyoming that my role won’t change in Buffalo. I am still a managing member of the team there and I will still be working the country there.