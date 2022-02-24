Bowman, North Dakota: Badlands Judging Contest a success

On February 19, 2021, the Badlands Judging Contest was held at the All Seasons arena and the 4-Seasons Pavilion. Over 240 livestock judgers, ag sales and agronomy contestants attended the event held by the Bowman County Livestock Judging team and Scranton FFA Chapter.

Many volunteers helped with taking reasons, participating as a judge for ag sales, scored agronomy cards, served the meal, volunteered as squad leaders or brought livestock to be evaluated.

Livestock was provided by Dry Creek Ranch- Max and Haley Robison, Gene Loder, Anthony Larson, Dave and Ben Pearson, and Jason Dohrman. Ag Sales judges ranged from many FFA Alumni from the Bowman, Scranton and Rhame areas. Special thanks to Pro-Point livestock sponsoring high reasons awards for the livestock, Gooseneck Implement donated jackets to all high livestock individuals and Snap On Tools- Preston Mellmer donated jackets for high agronomy and ag sales, and to Consolidated for the internet access to score the contest. All winners also took home a trophy made by the Scranton FFA Chapter.

Results of the day:

Livestock Judging: Individuals judged 7 classes of livestock and gave 3 sets of reasons to make up their score.

Bowman County Sr and Jr Livestock Juding Team, Jr. tteam ook first place, Sr. team took second place. Scranton FFA

Courtesy photos

4-H High Junior Livestock Team was Bowman County with members of Charlee Blaser, Reese Janikowski, Layla Krinke, Jayden Sell, Suttyn Dodge, Grayson Bowman, and Layton Mrnak. Charlee was awarded high individual and a jacket from Gooseneck Implement, Reese was 2nd, Layla was 9th. Pro Point Livestock provided awards for the high individual in reasons and the winner was Layton Redmann from Grant County 4-H.

Senior 4-H Livestock Team was Adams County 4-H with team members consisting of Blake Larson, Sophia Kennedy, Grady Bock, and Kaden Shauer. They also received a traveling trophy sponsored by the Adams/Slope County 4-H on behalf of Nick Germann memorial. Second place team was Bowman County with team members of Jett Ouradnik (8th high), Kaylee Kinsey (13th high), Timber Hauso, Dillon Bowman, Allie Haugen and Casey Kinsey. High individual in the senior 4-H division was Reanna Schmidt from Oliver County and second high individual was Blake Larson with 40 participants in the contest – coming from counties of Morton, McKenzie, Stark-Billings, Golden Valley, Ward, McLean, Ransom, Custer MT and Renville.

Top 10 Senior 4H Livestock Judgers: (not necessarily in photo order) Reanna Schmidt, Oliver Co; Blake Larson, Adams Co; Sophie Kennedy, Adams Co; Ty MacDonald, Morton Co; Lilly Solemsaas, Ransom Co; Abby Hecker, Golden Valley Go; Grady Bock, Adams Co; Jett Ouradnick, Bowman Co; Charlote Wilson, McLean Co; Kaitlyn Hauge Grant, Co.



FFA livestock high team was Killdeer FFA Chapter and Abby Hardersen took home high individual and high reason receiving the Pro Point sponsored award and jacket from Gooseneck Implement. There were 7 FFA teams that participated.

Ag Sales: Scranton FFA hosted an Ag Sales contest with 46 participants, High Team was awarded to Killdeer, second place was Glenn Ullin. The participants take part in a sales presentation selling a product to a judge, along with taking a 50 questions test. If the teams are made up of 4 individuals, they present a team activity of marketing a horticulture product. High Individual was Faith Nordby taking home a jacket sponsored by Snap On – Preston Mellmer.

Agronomy: Individuals sorted, identified and problem solved soils, plants, insects, machinery, damages and disorders to earn top honors. High Team in Jr. 4-H was Golden Valley with Jake Davidson taking home a Snap On Tools jacket for High Jr. Individual.

FFA Agronomy contest consisted of 36 participants and was won by Glen Ullin, with team members consisting of Elijah Gietzen, Michael Gartner and joseph Gartner. New England was 2nd high team, team members were Grace Dinius, William Schmidt, and Kate Schmidt. Tevyaa Vogle from Hebron received high individual and won the Snap On Tool Jacket sponsored by Preston Mellmer and Grace Dinius from New England was 2nd high.

Next weekend all these individuals, chapters and county 4-H teams will be heading to Beulah with 4-H ending their year at the state contest in Fargo the first weekend in March and FFA ending their winter judging season the end of March.

Students judge a class of bulls.



Students wait their turn to give reasons.



–Scranton FFA Chapter