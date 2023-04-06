BQA and BQAT training scheduled in Hemingford

The Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) will present the latest on the BQA and BQA Transportation (BQAT) programs to certify and recertify producers on Thursday, April 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the Multipurpose Hall at the Box Butte Co. Fairgrounds, in Hemingford.

The BQA and BQAT programs educate beef producers and transporters on animal health best management practices, proper stockmanship, and proper animal welfare guidelines.

“Beef cattle producers, committed to producing quality, wholesome, and safe beef and beef products for consumers, are encouraged to attend to stay up to date on BQA practices,” said Jesse Fulton, director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance.

Many commercial beef packing facilities require producers who sell fed cattle to them to be BQA certified and those who deliver cattle to their facilities to be BQAT certified. If you have questions on how this may affect you, call Nebraska BQA.

BQA and BQAT certification is valid for three years. If your last BQA or BQAT training occurred before 2021, your certification could soon be expired.

The certification fee is $20 per person or a flat fee of $100 for operations that bring 5 or more people.

Attendees must register online at bqa.unl.edu or by calling the Panhandle Research and Extension Center at 308-632-1230.

An email address will need to be provided for certificates to be electronically issued.

For all other inquiries, contact Nebraska BQA via email at nebraskabqa@unl.edu or by phone at 308-633-0158.

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln