Brand renewal forms have been mailed

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

By now, North Dakota brandowners should have received their 2025 brand renewal forms in the mail. The renewal notices were mailed the first week of August. If the notices have not yet arrived, brandowners should contact NDSA Brand Recorder Joan Zimmerman to get another copy.

Brandowners have until Dec. 31, 2025, to get their brands renewed. After that, the brands are considered expired and may no longer be used, according to state law. That’s why Zimmerman urges brandowners to not delay getting the renewals completed, signed and returned to the NDSA office.

Once the renewals are processed, brandowners can expect an updated brand card, which will also come in the mail. Once renewed, the brand will be good through Dec. 31, 2030.

For more information or questions about brand renewal, call Zimmerman at (701) 223-2522 or e-mail renewalquestions@ndstockmen.org .

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association